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IPL 2026 Points Table: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen And Eshan Malinga Star In Sunrisers Hyderabad 11-Run Win Over Chennai Super Kings

While Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen scored 57 runs each, Eshan Malinga chipped in with 3 wickets.

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen And Eshan Malinga Star In Sunrisers Hyderabad 11-Run Win Over Chennai Super Kings

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Eshan Malinga shared five wickets between them as hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs in match 27 of 2026 Indian Premier League match played in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Defending 195, Hyderabad restricted struggling CSK to 184/8.

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma and middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen both scored 59 guided SRH to 194/9 with their splendid batting. For CSK, Jamie Overton and Anshul Kamboj picked up three wickets apiece while Mukesh Choudhary picked two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 194/9 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 59, Heinrich Klaasen 59; Jamie Overton 3/37, Anshul Kamboj 3/22).

Chennai Super Kings: 184/8 in 20 overs. (Ayush Mhatre 30, Matthew Short 34; E Malinga 3/29, N Reddy 2/31)

CSK have crashed to fourth defeat in six matches. The five-time champions remain in the lower half of the IPL points table at seventh spot. Meanwhile with back-to-back wins SRH have jumped to fourth place. 

TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesNo ResultPoints Net Run rate
Punjab Kings (PBKS)54191.067
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)64281.171
Rajasthan Royals (RR)54180.889
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)63360.566
Delhi Capitals (DC)53260.310
Gujarat Titans (GT)53260.018
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)6244-0.780
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)5234-0.804
Mumbai Indians (MI)5142-1.706
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)6511-1.149

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