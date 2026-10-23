India Women Vs Zimbabwe Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st ODI

India Women will take on Zimbabwe Women in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Friday, October 23.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side will look to carry its winning momentum into the 50-over format after completing a 3-0 sweep in the T20I series.

India won the opening T20I by four wickets, the second by nine wickets and the third by 92 runs. The hosts will aim to continue their dominant run and begin the ODI series on a winning note, while Zimbabwe will look to put up a stronger challenge in the longer format.

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India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Date And Time

The first ODI between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be played on Friday, October 23, 2026. The match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. IST, while the Toss will take place at 1:30 p.m. IST.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Venue

The first ODI will take place at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara in Gujurat.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Form guide (most recent first)

India: LLLWW (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: LWLLL

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the India Women vs Zimbabwe Women first ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women 1st ODI: Live Telecast Details

The live telecast of the first ODI match between India Women and Zimbabwe Women will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Full Series Schedule

ODI Series

1st ODI: October 23 — Vadodara

2nd ODI: October 25 — Vadodara

3rd ODI: October 28 — Vadodara

India Women vs Zimbabwe Women: Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare and Jintimani Kalita.

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Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo (captain), Beloved Biza, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Kelis Ndhlovu, Michelle Mavunga, Francisca Chipare, Olinder Chare, Kudzai Chigora, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Tendai Makusha and Sharne Mayers.

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