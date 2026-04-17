India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2026: Date, Timings, Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And More

The Indian women's cricket team is set to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series, just months after beating them in the ICC Women's World Cup final in the 50-over format. The series also comes at an important time, with the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 less than two months away. Both India and South Africa will use this series as preparation for the global tournament, scheduled for June.

The upcoming World Cup will be the biggest edition yet, featuring a record prize pool. India and South Africa have been drawn in Group A and are set to meet on June 21 in Manchester. Both teams have been close to the title in recent years. While India reached the final in 2020, South Africa finished as runners-up in 2023 and 2024.

Buoyed by their maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph, India will now aim to secure their first T20 World Cup title under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership. For South Africa, regular skipper Laura Wolvaardt will continue to lead the side. However, injuries to Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp mean the Proteas will be without two of their most experienced players in the upcoming series.

India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2026 Dates

The five-match T20I series between India Women and South Africa Women will be played from April 17 to April 27.

India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2026: Schedule

April 17, 1st T20I: Kingsmead, Durban

April 19, 2nd T20I: Kingsmead, Durban

April 22, 3rd T20I: Wanderers, Johannesburg

April 25, 4th T20I: Wanderers, Johannesburg

April 27, 5th T20I: Willowmoore Park, Benoni

India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2026: Timings

1st T20I: 9:30 p.m. IST

2nd T20I: 5:30 p.m. IST

3rd T20I: 9:30 p.m. IST

4th T20I: 9:30 p.m. IST

5th T20I: 5:30 p.m. IST

India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2026: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Uma Chetry, Anushka Sharma

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon

India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2026: Live Telecast

The IND vs SA T20I series will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels

India Women vs South Africa Women T20I Series 2026: Live Streaming

The IND vs SA T20I series will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar app and website.

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