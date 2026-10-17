India Vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 5th T20I

Shreyas Iyer-led India will look to bounce back from their defeat in the fourth T20I, where they went down by 24 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 248. West Indies captain Shai Hope led the charge with a blistering century, scoring an unbeaten 102 runs off just 50 balls.

However, the defeat was not the only setback India suffered that day. Towards the end of the innings, Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh was struck on the shoulder by a delivery from Shamar Joseph.

Despite the pain, Singh attempted to continue batting but eventually had to retire hurt, bringing India's innings to a close at 223.

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Date and Time

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be played on Saturday, October 17. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. IST. Toss will take place at 6:30 p.m. IST.

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India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Venue

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies will be played at the

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs West Indies 5th T20I match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 5th T20I match live on the JioHotstar app and the website.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I Probable XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Shai Hope (capt, wk), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd/Quentin Sampson, Roston Chase, Shamar Springer, Keemo Paul, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

India vs West Indies T20 Head-To-Head

India leads the T20I head-to-head record against West Indies, having won 22 of the 35 matches between the sides. West Indies have won 12, while one match ended without a result.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Team News

On Friday, the BCCI announced that 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar Kumar had been added to India's squad for the fifth and final T20I in Bengaluru.

Kumar was named in the squad for India's upcoming tour of New Zealand for a five-match T20I series a few days ago. He is now set to return to the Indian squad after an absence of nearly four years.

It will also be interesting to see whether India give 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an opportunity in the final T20I, after the teenager has spent the entire series on the bench.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Squads

India: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph/Matthew Forde.

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