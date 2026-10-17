Brentford VsLiverpool Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online In India?

Unbeaten Brentford host Liverpool in a Premier League Matchweek 7 fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium in west London on Saturday.

Keith Andrews' side are fourth in the table, while Andoni Iraola's Liverpool, lurking at ninth, are trying to string together a run of results after an inconsistent start.

Liverpool's last Premier League outing was disappointing, as they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City at Anfield, conceding all three goals in the second half.

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However, they bounced back in their most recent match, securing a 6-3 victory over LASK in Austria in the UEFA Champions League match.

Brentford vs Liverpool:​ Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 17.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 25

Brentford won : 5

Liverpool won: 15

Draws: 5

Brentford vs Liverpool: Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Brentford: D-D-W-W-D

Liverpool: D-W-W-L-W

Brentford vs Liverpool: Match Referee

John Brooks will be the match referee for the Brentford-Liverpool contest.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Predicted Lineups

Brentford (4-2-3-1): Caoimhin Kelleher (GK); Michael Kayode, Aaron Hickey, Kristoffer Ajer, Malick Diouf; Yehor Yarmolyuk, Vitaly Janelt; Jaidon Anthony, Keane Lewis-Potter, Dango Ouattara; Igor Thiago

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker (GK); Ronald Araújo, Virgil van Dijk, Jérémy Jacquet, Milos Kerkez; Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni; Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz, Bradley Barcola; Lewis Koumas

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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