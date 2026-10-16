Bhuvneshwar Kumar Back In India Squad After Arshdeep Singh Suffers Blow To Bowling Shoulder

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been added to India's squad for the fifth T20I against the West Indies, BCCI announced on Friday.

The 36-year-old was added after Arshdeep Singh sustained a blow to his bowling shoulder during the fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The final match of the ongoing series will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

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A few days ago, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a surprise return to India's T20I setup after nearly four years when he was named in the squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The fast bowler last represented India in an international match nearly four years ago. He was recently named captain of India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes, but his return to the T20I setup means the team will now have to appoint a new captain for the tournament.

The senior pacer has continued to be a key performer in the IPL. He has picked up 45 wickets across the last two seasons while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who ended their 17-year wait for a title and went on to win back-to-back Trophies.

India's updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

After the conclusion of the T20I series, India will travel to New Zealand for a tour comprising five T20Is, as many ODIs and two Test matches.

The T20I series against New Zealand is scheduled to begin on October 22 in Christchurch.

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