India vs Sri Lanka Women Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W vs SL W Asian Games 2026 Final

India will face Sri Lanka for the gold medal in the Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition 2026 on Tuesday at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The final brings together the two sides that contested the gold-medal match at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games and the Women's T20 Asia Cup final a little over a week ago. The teams will meet again with the Asian Games gold medal at stake.

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final: Key Details

Detail Information Match India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Date Sept. 22, 2026 Time 10:30 AM IST Venue Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin TV Sony Sports Network Live Streaming SonyLIV

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final: Date And Time

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final match will be played on Sept. 22 at 10:30 a.m. IST.

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final: Venue

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Aichi.

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India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final: Live Telecast

The India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final match live on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka Women: Recent Meetings

2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup final: India won by 72 runs.

2023 Asian Games final: India won the gold medal.

India vs Sri Lanka: Preview And Road To The Women's Asian Games 2026 Final

Team India heads into the final after a dominant 114-run win over Bangladesh in the semi-final. India posted 195 for 4 before dismissing Bangladesh for just 81.

Shafali Verma was the standout performer, scoring an unbeaten 100 from 49 balls, including nine sixes, to become the first woman to score a century in Asian Games cricket.

Smriti Mandhana added another milestone to India's impressive campaign in the semi-final, overtaking Suzie Bates as the highest run-scorer in women's T20 internationals.

Her 19-ball 37 gave India an aggressive start, with Harmanpreet Kaur following up with a steady 40 to keep the innings moving. The bowlers then completed the job with little resistance from Bangladesh. Deepti Sharma finished with 3 for 7, Shree Charani took 2 for 7, and Nandani Sharma collected 3 for 25 to keep the chase firmly under India's control.

Sri Lanka earned their place in the final with an impressive eight-wicket victory over Pakistan in the opening semi-final. Set 178 to win, they equalled their highest successful chase in women's T20I cricket by reaching 178 for 2 with 13 balls remaining.

Captain Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of the victory, smashing an unbeaten 83 from 50 deliveries, while Hasini Perera added a rapid 42. Athapaththu has already amassed 146 runs in two matches at the tournament, making her one of the key players India will need to contain.

India come into the final having beaten Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the recent Asia Cup final in Dubai, but Chamari Athapaththu's team will have the chance to respond on a different stage in Japan.

ALSO READ: India's Smriti Mandhana Hits World Record, Becomes Leading Run-Scorer In Women's T20Is

India vs Sri Lanka Women's Asian Games 2026 Final: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, G. Kamalini, Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaveesha Dilhari, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Nimasha Meepage, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Rashmika Sewwandi, Chamudi Praboda, Mithali Ayodhya, Kawya Kavindi.

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