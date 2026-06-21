India Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: How To Watch IND-W Vs SA-W, H2H And More

The Indian Women's cricket team is set to take on South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, June 20, at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India delivered a batting exhibition against the Netherlands, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma leading the charge in a resounding 95-run win at the Women's T20 World Cup.

The openers punished the Dutch bowlers throughout their 115-run stand, which came off only 70 deliveries. Mandhana compiled 74 from 47 balls and Verma added 55 from 38 as India surged to 209/5, setting a new tournament record for the highest team total.

South Africa overcame a stern challenge from Pakistan to secure their maiden victory of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Chasing 127 for victory, the 2024 runners-up found themselves under pressure from a spirited Pakistani bowling attack. However, a composed fifty from Annerie Dercksen proved decisive as South Africa reached 127/8 in 16.5 overs to seal a narrow two-wicket triumph.

Where Do India and South Africa Stand In Group A Points Table?

India are currently second in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup standings with two wins in two, whereas South Africa are fourth with two points against their name. If India win then they will most likely leapfrog Australia and top group A but if SA win then they will be level on points with India and Bangladesh. Remember, that Pakistan and Netherlands have already been knocked out from the tournament after failing to secure any points in their first three games

India Women Team News

Legspinner Prema Rawat has come in as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. The 23-year-old sustained the injury during India's clash against the Netherlands in Leeds on Wednesday. Shreyanka twisted her ankle while fielding and immediately laid on the ground clutching her leg in visible pain before receiving medical attention. Rawat is more likely to slot into Patil's place.

South Africa Women Team News

Despite a nervy win against Pakistan, Laura Wolvaardt-led SA side might stick to the winning combination. Sune Luus has failed to trouble the scorecard in the first few matches but might still keep her place considering her recent form against India when Proteas won the five-match T20I series by 4-1. She was the second highest scorer with an average of 49.25, which included two well-made half-centuries.

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India Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Date And Time

The India vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on June 21 from 7 p.m. IST.

India Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Venue

The India vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The India vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the India vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2026 match on the JioHotstar app and website.

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India Vs South Africa WT20I Head To Head

India Won: 11

India Lost: 10

No Result: 3

India Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Likely Playing XI

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandni Sharma

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Chloe Tryon, Kayla Reyneke, Sinola Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

India Vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Kayla Reyneke, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk

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