India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Broadcast & Match Time Details: IND vs IRE T20I Series

Shreyas Iyer-led India lost the first T20I against Ireland by 34 runs. Now, the side will be hoping to level the two-match series as they face the Irish side once again on June 28.



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not in the playing XI for the first T20I. It is still unclear whether the cricketing prodigy will play the second T20I against Ireland.



As for Ireland, the Lorcan Tucker-led side will be on cloud nine after registering their first T20I win against India. Tucker played a crucial role in the first game, with his half-century powering Ireland to 183. Gareth Delany also scored 49 off 32.



Batting second, India faced difficulties on Belfast's slow pitch. While Abhishek Sharma fell just shy of 50, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and skipper Shreyas Iyer departed for low scores. Shivam Dube and Tilak Varma tried to stabilise their innings, but were unable to take the team past the finish line.



The Indian side will also have to figure out how to counter Ireland's bowling attack. In the previous fixture, Matt Holland and Matthew Humphreys took three wickets each, proving to be a thorn in India's side.



For the Men in Blue, the second game may not be an easy win.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Date And Time

The second T20I match between India and Ireland will be played on Sunday, June 28, from 6 PM IST.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Venue

India and Ireland will play their second T20I match at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Live Telecast

The second T20I fixture between India and Ireland will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Live Streaming

Fans can watch the livestream of the second T20I match between India and Ireland on the Sony LIV app and website.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Weather Forecast

Similar to the 1st T20I, rain is expected during the second game as well at Belfast. But it won't be enough to wash out or disrupt the entire match,

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India vs Ireland T20: Head To Head Battle

India won - 8

Ireland won - 1

India had maintained a flawless 8-0 winning streak against Ireland in men's T20 Internationals before the 1st T20I against Ireland on Friday. The two sides have regularly gone head-to-head in bilateral series, clashing in 2018, 2022, and 2023, with India consistently coming out on top.

India's last victory against the Irish came at the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they continued its dominance by securing a comfortable 8-wicket victory.

India vs Ireland 1st T20I: Probable Playing XIs

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

Prince Yadav could well replace out-of-sorts Prasidh Krishna, whereas Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could well make his international debut at the expense of Washington Sundar.



Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (c & wk), Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Matt Holland, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra.



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