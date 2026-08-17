India Vs England Live Streaming, Telecast: Where To Watch Hockey World Cup 2026 Match On TV, Online?

India's men's hockey team will look to carry forward their winning momentum at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 when they take on England in a Pool D fixture at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Monday.

India got their campaign underway with a solid 3-1 win over Wales, and will now face an England side that made an emphatic statement of their own, thrashing Pakistan 4-1 on the tournament's opening day.

Penalty Corners Powered India's Opening Win

India's victory over Wales was built almost entirely on their ability to convert penalty corners into a goal, with all three goals coming from set-piece situations. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the way with a brace, while Sanjay got on the scoresheet with the other goal.

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A Rivalry Rooted In Recent History

Among the most talked-about meetings between the two sides in recent memory is their Paris Olympics 2024 quarterfinal clash.

India were reduced to 10 players after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the 17th minute, but still found the grit to see off England, eventually going on to secure a bronze medal finish at the Games.

The rivalry has only intensified since then. The two sides met twice more recently during the FIH Pro League in London, with both fixtures finishing level after regulation time and going to shootouts — each side claiming a win apiece.

Pool D And Schedule

India have been drawn in Pool D alongside England, Wales and Pakistan. The team will look to build on the momentum gained from the match against Wales and replicate the same style of play ahead of the high-octane India-Pakistan clash scheduled for Aug. 19, 2026.

Date And Time

India will play its second match of the tournament against England on Monday, with the match starting at 6:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Venue

The match will be played at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

India's Squad For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the tournament on the JioHotstar app and website, with an active subscription.

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