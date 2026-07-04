India vs England 2nd T20I Live Telecast And Streaming: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest Debutant At 15

India vs England 2nd T20I Latest

India have won the toss and have opted to bat

India(Playing XI): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes India's Youngest Debutant At 15

At just 15 years, 3 months and 7 days old, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into Indian cricket history by becoming the youngest player ever to make an international debut for India. The teenage batting sensation from Bihar received his maiden India cap ahead of the second T20I against England.

Sooryavanshi surpassed the previous record held by Shafali Verma, who made her international debut in 2019 at the age of 15 years and 239 days. In men's cricket, he also eclipsed the long-standing benchmark set by Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted for India at the age of 16 in 1989. Tendulkar's record as India's youngest male international had stood for more than three decades before Sooryavanshi's landmark appearance.

India vs England 2nd T20I Preview

India will be hoping for a win in the second T20I against England to start off their tour on a winning note. The Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered a shocking whitewash against Ireland, while rain washed off the first of their five T20Is against England. The Men in Blue will be keen to finally gain some momentum with a win in the next fixture.

As for England, Harry Brook would be keen to avenge the team's loss to India in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

India and England will face off at Old Trafford on July 4 for the second T20I. Both sides will hope to start their campaign with a win.

India scored 189 in the first game before it was washed out due to rain. The visitors once again lost early wickets, repeating their woes from their two-match series against Ireland.

Abhishek Sharma and skipper Shreyas Iyer managed to stay at the crease. Their half-centuries helped India put up a fighting total.

England proved that even with Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue being absent from the first game, their bowlers can trouble the visitors. Saqib Mahmood picked up three wickets in his comeback game, dismissing Samson, Tilak Varma and Iyer.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play?

One of the biggest questions before the game will be if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be given a spot in the playing XI. The teenage prodigy has had a stellar run in recent games, coming close to a century in the India A Tri Series final against Sri Lanka.

The batter was kept out of the Ireland series as well as the first T20I against England.With batting still an issue for the Men in Blue, Sooryavanshi may step onto the field soon.

India's Top Order Woes

Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan departed early once again. Samson was dismissed for a single run by Mahmood. Kishan failed to reach the crease on time soon after and was run out. Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube helped put India in a dominant position again, but their departure also led to another batch of wickets falling quickly

Axar Patel, Harshit Rana and Tilak Varma also went back to the dugout for low scores. India will want to work out the chinks in their armour before the next game.

Will Saqib Mahmood Throw A Spammer In India's Plans?

Mahmood came back to the England side after over a year. The 28-year-old has recovered from his knee surgery last year and proved to be a thorn in India's side. He picked up important wickets and managed to control the run rate at the end of his four-over spell. The bowler can prove to be lethal in the next game as well.

India vs England 2nd T20I: Match Details

Date: July 4, 2026

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

India vs England 2nd T20I: Toss Time

The toss for the 2nd T20I between England and India will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Telecast

The India vs England 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

India vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Fans can live stream the India vs England 2nd T20I on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs England 1st T20I Playing XIs

England (Probable Playing XI): Harry Brook (captain), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

India (Probable Playing XI): Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav.

India T20I Squad

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

England T20I Squad

Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.

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