India U-17 Women One Win Away From Historic FIFA World Cup Qualification: Where To Watch Quarterfinal Vs China

India's U-17 women's football team have reached the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup knockout stages for the first time ever and now stand one win away from securing a historic FIFA World Cup qualification on merit when they face hosts China on Monday, May 11 at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium.

The Young Tigresses advanced to the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams after a decisive 4-0 victory over Lebanon. A semifinal berth would guarantee qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026, something no Indian football team, men's or women's, has ever achieved through the qualification route.

India On The Brink Of Football History

Pamela Conti's U-17 team is now just 90 minutes away from a landmark moment for Indian football.

No Indian national football team has ever qualified for a FIFA World Cup on sporting merit. India's only appearances at FIFA tournaments came automatically as hosts, at the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017 and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022.

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In both editions, the Indian teams exited in the group stages without registering a single win.

This current U-17 women's side, however, has already broken new ground. Competing in a difficult AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup group featuring Australia, Japan and Lebanon, India suffered back-to-back defeats before delivering under pressure against Lebanon in a must-win final group game.

Pritika Barman scored twice in the 4-0 victory, while Alva Devi Senjam and Joya also found the net as India sealed progression into the quarterfinals.

The result also ended a 21-year wait for an Indian victory at the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup, with the country's last win in the competition coming back in 2005.

Pamela Conti's Early Impact

A significant part of India's transformation has come under head coach Pamela Conti.

The 44-year-old former Italy international midfielder, who earned 90 caps for her country, was appointed by the AIFF in January 2026 and has quickly reshaped the side's identity.

Under Conti, India have adopted a far more aggressive and attack-minded approach, with her tactical shift to a 4-3-3 system already producing results. Earlier this year, the U-17 team competed in and won the SAFF U19 Women's Championship, as part of their preparations for the Asian Cup and that confidence has carried into the continental stage.

Massive Test Against China

India now face their toughest challenge yet against tournament hosts China in the quarterfinal on Monday, May 11.

China topped Group A with a perfect record of nine points and enter the knockout stages as one of the tournament favourites. The hosts have scored 15 goals without conceding so far at the tournament.

India will start as clear underdogs against a vastly more experienced and structurally developed footballing nation.

Yet the stakes could not be bigger. Victory would send India into the semifinals and officially seal qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026.

Where To Watch India U-17 Women Vs China Live In India

The AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup quarterfinal between India and China will be streamed live on the official AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel.

The match will not be televised on traditional sports TV channels in India.

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