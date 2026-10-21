India Tour Of New Zealand: Shastri's Warning, Rahane's WTC Final Reminder

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes India will need more than their reputation to beat New Zealand in their own conditions.

Ahead of the opening T20I on Thursday, October 22, Shastri has urged the Shreyas Iyer side to absorb the pressure and put it back on the hosts from the start of the series.

"New Zealand will come hard at India. They know their conditions, they do their homework and they make you earn every win. India have the firepower, but reputation won't win them this series," Shastri said.

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"They have to get out there, absorb the pressure and put it straight back on New Zealand. That is what I'll be watching for from the first T20I on October 22," Shastri added in a statement issued by broadcasters Sony Sports Network on Wednesday.

India's six-week tour of New Zealand will begin with a five-match T20I series, which runs until November 1. The teams will then play five ODIs from November 4 to 15; the series will also serve as a crucial preparation tour for the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup.

The tour will conclude with a two-match Test series in Wellington and Christchurch from November 19 to December 1.

Ajinkya Rahane Highlights Importance Of Test Series

Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane, who called off an illustrious international career in July has also highlighted the importance of the two-match Test series, saying victories in both games will be crucial to India's hopes of reaching the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The final is scheduled to be held at The Oval from June 9 to 13, 2027. Rahane also welcomed the return of veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar to India's squad for the New Zealand tour.

"India's tour of New Zealand is a crucial one, with so many aspects to look forward to. New Zealand conditions provide a very different challenge in Test cricket and the Indian batters will be tested. Winning the two Tests will be crucial to staying in contention for a spot in the 2027 World Test Championship (WTC) Final."

"I'm really happy to see Bhuvneshwar Kumar back in the squad; his experience will come in handy in the T20Is. Overall, it's going to be a tough tour with back-to-back games, which will test the bench strength too. I would advise the team not to think too far ahead, but to focus on each match and stick to their plans," he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin Calls New Zealand Tour A Tough Test

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has described a tour of New Zealand as one of the sternest challenges in international cricket. The conditions are expected to test India's ability to adapt across formats during the lengthy overseas assignment.

"A tour of New Zealand is one of the most demanding assignments in world cricket because it constantly tests a team's ability to adapt", the 40-year-old noted.

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"Every format presents a different challenge, whether it's reading conditions in T20Is, building momentum in ODIs or showing patience and discipline in Test cricket. India have the quality to compete across formats, and I'm looking forward to analysing what promises to be a fascinating series," he added.

The tour brings together three formats, with India facing different challenges in T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

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