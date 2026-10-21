CISF Seizes US Dollars Worth Rs 1.13 Crore From Two Passengers at Kolkata Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized foreign currency worth approximately Rs 1.13 crore from two passengers at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on October 19, 2026. The currency was allegedly concealed inside their hand baggage as they prepared to board a Bhutan Airlines flight to Bangkok.

According to officials, CISF personnel became suspicious after noticing unusual images of the passengers' hand baggage during routine X-ray screening. The bags were subsequently examined, leading to the discovery of US dollar notes concealed in specially constructed false bottoms.

During the search, officials recovered US$74,900 from one passenger's bag and US$45,000 from the other. The total seizure amounted to US$119,900, with an estimated Indian value of around Rs 1.13 crore to Rs 1.14 crore, as per Aajtak.

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The currency notes were reportedly wrapped in newspaper and hidden inside the luggage in an apparent attempt to avoid detection during airport security checks.

The preliminary investigation revealed that both passengers were scheduled to travel to Bangkok on Bhutan Airlines flight B3700. The circumstances surrounding the transportation of the foreign currency are being examined by the authorities.

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Following the seizure, CISF personnel handed over both passengers, along with the recovered currency, to the Customs Department's Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) for further investigation and legal action.

The Customs authorities subsequently initiated proceedings in connection with the case. According to the information available, the passenger found carrying US$74,900 was produced before the District and Sessions Court on October 20 for further legal proceedings.

The second passenger, from whom US$45,000 was recovered, was reportedly released by Customs after being issued a detention receipt. Further details regarding the investigation and the legal status of both passengers were not immediately available.

CISF personnel conduct security checks at airports to identify suspicious baggage and prevent prohibited or unlawful items from being carried onto aircraft.

The case has now been referred to Customs authorities, who will examine the circumstances surrounding the seizure and determine the appropriate legal action under applicable regulations.

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Officials have not provided further details about the source of the currency or its intended use. The investigation is expected to establish whether the passengers violated foreign exchange, customs or other applicable laws.

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