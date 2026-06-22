India Tour Of Ireland 2026: Date, Time, Squads, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

As preparations gather pace for the forthcoming T20 World Cup cycle, India is set to face Ireland in two Twenty20 internationals in Belfast on June 26 and 28.

The biggest talking point from the squad announcement is the appointment of Shreyas Iyer as T20I skipper. Rewarded for his consistent performances on the domestic circuit and in the IPL, Iyer takes over from Suryakumar Yadav, who has been left out of the national T20 setup entirely.

"With regards to Surya, obviously, it's a tough one, having just won the World Cup, but as it happens, after most World Cups, we try and reassess what the best way forward is," India chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The appointment of Shreyas Iyer as India's T20 captain represents a notable departure from convention.

Since his last T20I outing in December 2023, the national side has undergone an entire cycle under Suryakumar Yadav, enjoying sustained success, including back-to-back World Cup triumphs and another title win earlier this year.

Given that context, India's choice to place the captaincy in the hands of someone absent from the squad for so long stands out as an extraordinary decision.

ALSO READ: I am Done With It: Virat Kohli Rules Out Test Return

One of the standout stories from the squad announcement is the inclusion of teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has earned his first call-up to the senior India side.

"I think he just has picked himself really," Agarkar said. "With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him with how well he has played. For a young kid… I don't need to talk about how well he is playing. And it's not just this season. He obviously had a great start [to his IPL career] last season."

The Indian team management has decided against including Mohammed Siraj for the T20I tours of Ireland and England, prioritising the fast bowler's fitness and long-term workload. Prasidh Krishna has been called up in his place after impressing for the Gujarat Titans.

Varun Chakravarthy has also been ruled out from the T20I series as he is in the final stages of his rehab at the BCCI COE following his left foot injury sustained in IPL 2026.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya To Rajasthan Royals? Mumbai Indians Could Land Yashasvi Jaiswal In Blockbuster IPL Trade

India Tour Of Ireland 2026: Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 26 Ireland vs India 6 p.m. Belfast June 28 Ireland vs India 6 p.m. Belfast

Where And How To Watch India vs Ireland In India?

The India Tour of Ireland 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Networks. Fans can catch the live stream of the series on the Sony LIV app and website.

ALSO READ: Explained: How India Can Qualify For SF Of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Following Loss To South Africa

India Tour Of Ireland 2026: How To Watch Across The World?

Fans across the globe can watch the two t20 matches between India and Ireland on the following portals in their respective countries

UK and Ireland: TNT Sports

North America, South East Asia, Middle East, North Africa, and Continental Europe: Cricbuzz/Willow

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Sub-Saharan Africa: Supersport

Pakistan: Tampad

India Tour Of Ireland 2026: Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Ireland: Lorcan Tucker (c), Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.