India Gearing Up To Bid For 2038 Asian Games: Report

India is gearing up to bid for the hosting rights of the 2038 Asian Games, the Indian Express has reported.

The bid to hold the Asian Games comes after India successfully secured the rights to have the 2030 Commonwealth Games and projected itself as the potential host for the 2036 Olympics on various platforms. According to the report, the Indian Olympic Association expressed its intention of bringing the Games to India to the Olympic Council of Asia earlier this month.

This year Japan's Aichi-Nagoya will be hosting the multi-sport event. The host cities for the subsequent two editions have already been decided. While the 2030 Asian Games will be held in Doha, Riyadh is set to host the Games in 2034. So the next possible year available to have the Games is 2038.

India has previously hosted two editions of the Asian Games. The inaugural 1951 edition and the 1982 Asian Games were both staged in New Delhi, which served as the host city on both occasions.

According to the report, India's offer to have the Asian Games was discussed in the OCA's Executive Body meeting held in Sanya, China, on Thursday. In the meeting, it was decided OCA's evaluation team will visit India to check the country's preparedness for the continental event.

IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer has confirmed the development. "We are interested in bringing the Asian Games to India. We are in touch with the OCA and have written to them expressing our interest. We will be in dialogue with the OCA," Iyer told the Indian Express.

India will have competition from Mongolia and South Korea to win the hosting rights for the 2038 Asian Games.

While there is little clarity on which city will be presented to host the Asian Games, the chances are that it is very likely going to be Ahmedabad. The city is already gearing up to hold the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and India's bid for the 2036 Olympics has centered around the city.

In line of these sports events, the Gujarat government has started investing in several sports infrastructure in and around Ahmedabad.

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