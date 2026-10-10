India Champions Vs South Africa Champions Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WCL 2026 Match

India Champions will take on South Africa Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026 on Saturday, October 10. The match will feature former international cricket stars, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the tournament.

India Champions, which is led by Yuvraj Singh, will face the South Africa Champions side featuring former stars such as AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis. The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

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India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Date and Time

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions match is scheduled for Sunday, October 10, at 9 p.m. IST.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Venue

The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch WCL 2026 matches live on the FanCode app and website.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Live Telecast Details

The India Champions vs South Africa Champions game will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Match Preview

India Champions will look to return to winning ways after losing their last match against England Champions by 21 runs. England set India a target of 193 runs, with their captain, Ravi Bopara, playing a brilliant knock of 83 runs off 46 balls.

In reply, India Champions could manage only 171 runs in their 20 overs, losing eight wickets in the process.

India Champions are currently third in the points table, with two points from two matches, so their clash against a strong South African side makes this match more interesting.

India Champions vs South Africa Champions: Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Mohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Harbhajan Singh, Pawan Negi, Piyush Chawla, Stuart Binny, Rishi Dhawan, Abhimanyu Mithun.

South Africa Champions: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Albie Morkel, Hardus Viljoen, Wayne Parnell, Imran Tahir, Richard Levi, Dane Vilas, SJ Erwee, Duanne Olivier, Morné van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Colin Ingram, JP Duminy.

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