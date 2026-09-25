India At Asian Games 2026 Day 7: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Saturday's Events

India will compete across athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash, kabaddi, archery, boxing, fencing, surfing, table tennis, hockey and esports on Day 7 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Asian Games 2026 will continue in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, with India set to compete across several sports, including athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash, kabaddi, archery, boxing, fencing, surfing, table tennis, hockey and esports.

India will have several confirmed medal events on Day 7, with medal opportunities coming in athletics, shooting, canoe sprint, squash and kabaddi.

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The day's action will begin early, with surfing, athletics, archery and shooting events starting before 4:30 am IST.

The following is the Asian Games 2026 schedule of Indian athletes on Saturday, September 26. All timings are in IST.

Surfing

3:58 am: Surfing – Women's shortboard, Round 2 Heat 3 – Kamali Prakash vs Camille Marie Spaccarotella (Singapore)

4:54 am: Surfing – Women's shortboard, Round 2 Heat 7 – Sugar Shanti Gayen vs Chen Wan-yu (Chinese Taipei)

5:50 am: Surfing – Men's shortboard, Round 2 Heat 1 – Sivaraj Babu vs Davoud Khadir (Iran)

Athletics

4:00 am: Athletics – Men's marathon final – Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera

5:35 am: Athletics – Men's decathlon 100m, Heat 1 – Thowfeeq Noushad

5:43 am: Athletics – Men's decathlon 100m, Heat 2 – Tejaswin Shankar

6:15 am: Athletics – Men's decathlon long jump – Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

7:55 am: Athletics – Men's decathlon shot put – Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

8:10 am: Athletics – Women's long jump qualification – Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

8:32 am: Athletics – Men's 200m, Round 1 Heat 5 – Animesh Kujur

4:04 pm: Athletics – Women's 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 1 – Jyothi Yarraji

4:12 pm: Athletics – Women's 100m hurdles, Round 1 Heat 2 – Nandhini Kongan

4:30 pm: Athletics – Men's shot put final – Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Karanveer Singh

4:33 pm: Athletics – Women's 200m, Round 1 Heat 2 – Harita Bhadra

4:41 pm: Athletics – Women's 200m, Round 1 Heat 3 – Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland

5:05 pm: Athletics – Men's triple jump final – Praveen Chithravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan

5:21 pm: Athletics – Men's 1500m, Round 1 Heat 1 – Yoonus Shah

5:31 pm: Athletics – Men's 1500m, Round 1 Heat 2 – Gulveer Singh

6:45 pm: Athletics – Women's 1500m final – Pooja, Parul Chaudhary

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Archery

4:30 am: Archery – Recurve men's individual and team qualification – Yashdeep Sanjay Bhoge, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan

4:30 am: Archery – Compound women's individual and team qualification – Aditi Gopichand Swami, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi

9:00 am: Archery – Recurve women's individual, team and mixed-team qualification – Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod, Ankita Bhakat; India mixed team

9:00 am: Archery – Compound men's individual, team and mixed-team qualification – Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru; India mixed team

Fencing

6:00 am: Fencing – Women's foil team, Table of 16 – Indonesia vs India

7:00 am: Fencing – Men's sabre team, Table of 16 – India vs Philippines

Shooting

6:15 am: Shooting – Women's 50m rifle 3 positions individual qualification and team final – Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod

Canoe Sprint

6:30 am: Canoe sprint – Men's kayak single 500m semifinal – Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat

6:50 am: Canoe sprint – Mixed kayak double 500m semifinal – Parvathy Geetha/Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash

8:20 am: Canoe sprint – Mixed canoe double 500m final – Raju Rawat/Neha Devi Leichonbam

Table Tennis

6:30 am: Table tennis – Women's singles, Round 3 – Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan)

Esports

6:45 am: Esports – Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal – Paritosh vs Kang Dongshin (South Korea)

10:45 am: Esports – Pokémon UNITE, Group C Match 3 – India vs Japan

Boxing

From 8:30 am: Boxing – Men's 55kg, Round of 16 – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines)

From 8:30 am: Boxing – Men's 90kg, Round of 16 – Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki (Iran)

From 1:30 pm: Boxing – Women's 60kg, Round of 16 – Priya vs Oh Yeonji (South Korea)

Squash

8:30 am: Squash – Mixed doubles semifinal – Joshana Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs Lee Ka Yi/Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong, China)

10:30 am: Squash – Women's singles semifinal – Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe (Japan)

11:15 am: Squash – Men's singles semifinal – Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan)

Kabaddi

9:30 am: Kabaddi – Women's team gold-medal match – India vs Iran

2:30 pm: Kabaddi – Men's team gold-medal match – India vs Iran

Hockey

1:30 pm: Hockey – Men's Pool A – Japan vs India

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