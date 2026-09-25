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Asian Games 2026: India's Medal Tally, Rank And Full List Of Medals After Day 6

India's 23-medal haul at Asian Games 2026 includes 10 medals in shooting, five in athletics and golds in women's T20 cricket and mixed team shooting.

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Asian Games 2026: India's Medal Tally, Rank And Full List Of Medals After Day 6
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet after winning Gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol.
Photo Source: PTI

India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 has reached 23 medals, comprising two gold, nine silver and twelve bronze. India is currently placed 12th in the overall medal standings. 

Athletics — 5 Medals

  • Seema Kumari — Women's 10,000m, Bronze

Seema won bronze in the women's 10,000m, ending India's 16-year wait for a medal in the event. 

  • Mixed 4x400m Relay — Silver

India's mixed 4x400m relay team secured silver to add another athletics medal to the country's tally. 

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  • Gulveer Singh- Men's 10000m Race — Silver
  • Manpreet Kuaur- Women's Shot Put- Bronze
  • Elangovan Baranica- Women's Pole Vault- Bronze

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2026: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, Rudrankksh Patil Win Silver For India In Shooting

Badminton — 1 Medal

  • Men's Team — Bronze

India's men's badminton team won bronze after reaching the semifinals of the team competition. 

Cricket — 1 Medal

  • Women's T20 Team — Gold

India won the women's T20 cricket gold after defeating Sri Lanka in the final, securing the country's first gold of the Games.

Mixed Martial Arts — 1 Medal

  • Suchika Tariyal — Women's Traditional MMA 60kg, Bronze

Suchika won bronze in women's traditional MMA, giving India its first medal in the discipline at the Games. 

Rowing — 1 Medal

  • Satnam Singh & Salman Khan — Men's Double Sculls, Bronze

The Indian duo finished third in the men's double sculls to claim a bronze medal.

Shooting — 10 Medals

  • Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh — 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, Gold

The pair won India's second gold of the Games and the country's first shooting gold.

  • Elavenil Valarivan — Women's 10m Air Rifle, Silver

Elavenil won individual silver after finishing just behind Japan's Taichi Hinata in the final. 

  • Women's 10m Air Rifle Team — Silver

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver in the team event. 

  • Men's 10m Air Rifle Team — Silver

Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane secured silver for India in the men's team event. 

  • Himanshu Dhillon — Men's 10m Air Rifle, Silver

Himanshu claimed individual silver, while compatriot Rudrankksh Patil took bronze. (

  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil & Niraj Kumar — Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team, Silver

The trio scored 1762-94x to finish behind China and win India's latest shooting silver. 

  • Rudrankksh Patil — Men's 10m Air Rifle, Bronze

Rudrankksh added an individual bronze after finishing behind China's Sheng Lihao and India's Himanshu Dhillon. 

  • Men's Skeet Team — Bronze

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won bronze in the men's team skeet event. (

  • Women's Skeet Team — Bronze

Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan secured bronze for India. 

  • Mixed Team Skeet — Bronze

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal added another bronze in the mixed team skeet event. 

Weightlifting — 1 Medal

  • Mirabai Chanu — Women's 49kg, Silver

Mirabai Chanu ended her wait for an Asian Games medal by winning silver in the women's 49kg category. 

Wushu — 1 Medal

  • Naorem Roshibina Devi — Women's Sanda 60kg, Silver

Roshibina won silver after losing the final to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, earning her second successive Asian Games silver. 

Soft Tennis — 1 Medal

  • Jay Meena — Men's Singles, Bronze

Jay Meena won bronze in men's singles, adding India's 19th medal of the Games. 

Table Tennis — 1 Medal

  • Manush Shah, Diya Chitale —  Mixed Doubles, Bronze

Total: 23 medals — 2 Gold, 9 Silver, 12 Bronze.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Standings After Day 6

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ALSO READ | India Clinch First Shooting Gold Medal In Asian Games 2026

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