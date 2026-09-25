Asian Games 2026: India's Medal Tally, Rank And Full List Of Medals After Day 6

India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 has reached 23 medals, comprising two gold, nine silver and twelve bronze. India is currently placed 12th in the overall medal standings.
Athletics — 5 Medals
- Seema Kumari — Women's 10,000m, Bronze
Seema won bronze in the women's 10,000m, ending India's 16-year wait for a medal in the event.
- Mixed 4x400m Relay — Silver
India's mixed 4x400m relay team secured silver to add another athletics medal to the country's tally.
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- Gulveer Singh- Men's 10000m Race — Silver
- Manpreet Kuaur- Women's Shot Put- Bronze
- Elangovan Baranica- Women's Pole Vault- Bronze
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Badminton — 1 Medal
- Men's Team — Bronze
India's men's badminton team won bronze after reaching the semifinals of the team competition.
Cricket — 1 Medal
- Women's T20 Team — Gold
India won the women's T20 cricket gold after defeating Sri Lanka in the final, securing the country's first gold of the Games.
Mixed Martial Arts — 1 Medal
- Suchika Tariyal — Women's Traditional MMA 60kg, Bronze
Suchika won bronze in women's traditional MMA, giving India its first medal in the discipline at the Games.
Rowing — 1 Medal
- Satnam Singh & Salman Khan — Men's Double Sculls, Bronze
The Indian duo finished third in the men's double sculls to claim a bronze medal.
Shooting — 10 Medals
- Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh — 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, Gold
The pair won India's second gold of the Games and the country's first shooting gold.
- Elavenil Valarivan — Women's 10m Air Rifle, Silver
Elavenil won individual silver after finishing just behind Japan's Taichi Hinata in the final.
- Women's 10m Air Rifle Team — Silver
Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver in the team event.
- Men's 10m Air Rifle Team — Silver
Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane secured silver for India in the men's team event.
- Himanshu Dhillon — Men's 10m Air Rifle, Silver
Himanshu claimed individual silver, while compatriot Rudrankksh Patil took bronze. (
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil & Niraj Kumar — Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team, Silver
The trio scored 1762-94x to finish behind China and win India's latest shooting silver.
- Rudrankksh Patil — Men's 10m Air Rifle, Bronze
Rudrankksh added an individual bronze after finishing behind China's Sheng Lihao and India's Himanshu Dhillon.
- Men's Skeet Team — Bronze
Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won bronze in the men's team skeet event. (
- Women's Skeet Team — Bronze
Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan secured bronze for India.
- Mixed Team Skeet — Bronze
Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal added another bronze in the mixed team skeet event.
Weightlifting — 1 Medal
- Mirabai Chanu — Women's 49kg, Silver
Mirabai Chanu ended her wait for an Asian Games medal by winning silver in the women's 49kg category.
Wushu — 1 Medal
- Naorem Roshibina Devi — Women's Sanda 60kg, Silver
Roshibina won silver after losing the final to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, earning her second successive Asian Games silver.
Soft Tennis — 1 Medal
- Jay Meena — Men's Singles, Bronze
Jay Meena won bronze in men's singles, adding India's 19th medal of the Games.
Table Tennis — 1 Medal
- Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed Doubles, Bronze
Total: 23 medals — 2 Gold, 9 Silver, 12 Bronze.
Asian Games 2026 Medal Standings After Day 6
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