Asian Games 2026: India's Medal Tally, Rank And Full List Of Medals After Day 6

India's medal tally at the Asian Games 2026 has reached 23 medals, comprising two gold, nine silver and twelve bronze. India is currently placed 12th in the overall medal standings.

Athletics — 5 Medals

Seema Kumari — Women's 10,000m, Bronze

Seema won bronze in the women's 10,000m, ending India's 16-year wait for a medal in the event.

Mixed 4x400m Relay — Silver

India's mixed 4x400m relay team secured silver to add another athletics medal to the country's tally.

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Gulveer Singh- Men's 10000m Race — Silver

Manpreet Kuaur- Women's Shot Put- Bronze

Elangovan Baranica- Women's Pole Vault- Bronze

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Badminton — 1 Medal

Men's Team — Bronze

India's men's badminton team won bronze after reaching the semifinals of the team competition.

Cricket — 1 Medal

Women's T20 Team — Gold

India won the women's T20 cricket gold after defeating Sri Lanka in the final, securing the country's first gold of the Games.

Mixed Martial Arts — 1 Medal

Suchika Tariyal — Women's Traditional MMA 60kg, Bronze

Suchika won bronze in women's traditional MMA, giving India its first medal in the discipline at the Games.

Rowing — 1 Medal

Satnam Singh & Salman Khan — Men's Double Sculls, Bronze

The Indian duo finished third in the men's double sculls to claim a bronze medal.

Shooting — 10 Medals

Kamaljeet & Suruchi Singh — 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, Gold

The pair won India's second gold of the Games and the country's first shooting gold.

Elavenil Valarivan — Women's 10m Air Rifle, Silver

Elavenil won individual silver after finishing just behind Japan's Taichi Hinata in the final.

Women's 10m Air Rifle Team — Silver

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win silver in the team event.

Men's 10m Air Rifle Team — Silver

Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon and Parth Mane secured silver for India in the men's team event.

Himanshu Dhillon — Men's 10m Air Rifle, Silver

Himanshu claimed individual silver, while compatriot Rudrankksh Patil took bronze. (

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil & Niraj Kumar — Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team, Silver

The trio scored 1762-94x to finish behind China and win India's latest shooting silver.

Rudrankksh Patil — Men's 10m Air Rifle, Bronze

Rudrankksh added an individual bronze after finishing behind China's Sheng Lihao and India's Himanshu Dhillon.

Men's Skeet Team — Bronze

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill won bronze in the men's team skeet event. (

Women's Skeet Team — Bronze

Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan secured bronze for India.

Mixed Team Skeet — Bronze

Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal added another bronze in the mixed team skeet event.

Weightlifting — 1 Medal

Mirabai Chanu — Women's 49kg, Silver

Mirabai Chanu ended her wait for an Asian Games medal by winning silver in the women's 49kg category.

Wushu — 1 Medal

Naorem Roshibina Devi — Women's Sanda 60kg, Silver

Roshibina won silver after losing the final to China's Zhang Xiaoyu, earning her second successive Asian Games silver.

Soft Tennis — 1 Medal

Jay Meena — Men's Singles, Bronze

Jay Meena won bronze in men's singles, adding India's 19th medal of the Games.

Table Tennis — 1 Medal

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed Doubles, Bronze

Total: 23 medals — 2 Gold, 9 Silver, 12 Bronze.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Standings After Day 6

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