Asian Games: Gulveer Singh Clinches Silver In Men’s 10,000m

India's Gulveer Singh won the silver medal in the men's 10,000m at the Asian Games 2026, adding another medal to the country's athletics tally.

Gulveer clocked 28:29.38 to finish second, 1.87 seconds behind Bahrain's Birhanu Balew, who won gold in 28:27.51. Balew's compatriot Albert Kiptoo took bronze with a time of 28:34.38.

The silver marks Gulveer's second consecutive Asian Games medal in the men's 10,000m. He had won bronze in the event at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023.

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Gulveer Finishes Behind Bahrain's Balew

Gulveer finished in 28:29.38 to secure silver for India, while Balew crossed the line in 28:27.51 to take the gold. Kiptoo completed the podium in 28:34.38.

Gulveer has now moved up one place on the podium from his bronze medal at Hangzhou, giving him medals at two consecutive editions of the Asian Games in the men's 10,000m.

The 28-year-old long-distance runner has also won two medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. He claimed silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

Here are the final standings of the men's 10000m race:

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