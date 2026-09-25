Asian Games 2026: India Secure Table Tennis Bronze As Diya Chitale Manush Shah Lose In Semis

India secured a bronze medal in table tennis at the Asian Games 2026 after Diya Chitale and Manush Shah lost 0-4 to reigning Olympic champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha in the mixed doubles semifinals. The Chinese pair won the match 8-11, 5-11, 8-11, 2-11 in just 28 minutes.

The result means Chitale and Shah will finish with a bronze medal after reaching the last four of the event. It is India's fourth-ever medal in table tennis at the Asian Games and the second in mixed doubles.

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Had the Indian pair won the semifinal, they would have advanced to the mixed doubles final and given India a chance to win its first gold or silver medal in the event.

Earlier on Friday, Chitale and Shah booked their place in the semifinals with a 3-1 win over Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the quarterfinals.

The Indian pair defeated the world No. 4 team by 11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5.

Chitale and Shah made a strong start by taking the opening game 11-6, but Wong and Doo fought back to claim the second game 15-13.

The Indian pair, however, responded well under pressure, winning the third game 11-9 before closing out the match with an 11-5 victory in the fourth game.

Their run came to an end in the semifinals against China's reigning Olympic champions, but the result still assured India another medal at the Asian Games.

Earlier in the day, India's challenge in the men's doubles event also ended after Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai lost 0-3 to the world No. 20 Japanese pair in the pre-quarterfinals.

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