Asian Games 2026: India Assured Of Three Squash Medals As Anahat, Abhay, Joshna-Velavan Reach SF

Indian squash players assured themselves of three medals at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday as Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar entered the mixed doubles semifinals, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh advanced to the last four in the women's and men's singles events, respectively.

The results also kept India's hopes alive of securing direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where squash will make its debut. The men's and women's singles gold medallists at the Asian Games will earn direct Olympic qualification.

Joshna, Velavan Seal Mixed Doubles Medal

Joshna, competing at a record seventh Asian Games, and Velavan began India's medal charge with a dominant 11-3, 11-5 win over the Philippines' David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

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The Indian pair needed less than 30 minutes to complete the straight-game victory and book their place in the semifinals. They will face Hong Kong's Yo Ka Lee and Ming Hong Tang on Saturday.

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The semifinal appearance guarantees Joshna her sixth Asian Games medal. The 40-year-old had previously won two silver and three bronze medals at the continental event.

Her previous medals came in the women's team event in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022, along with a singles bronze in 2018. She won team bronze in 2010 and 2022, and team silver in 2014 and 2018.

Joshna's seventh appearance also takes her past former Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal, who competed at six Asian Games before retiring last year. Joshna has been competing at the continental event since her debut at the 2002 Busan Games.

Anahat, Abhay Storm Into Semifinals

Anahat Singh continued her impressive campaign with a comfortable 11-2, 11-5, 11-3 victory over compatriot Tanvi Khanna in the women's singles quarterfinals.

The junior world champion will now face world No. 6 Satomi Watanabe of Japan in the semifinals on Saturday as she continues her bid for the women's singles gold and a direct Olympic qualification spot. Watanabe won a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

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In the men's singles, Abhay Singh advanced to the semifinals by defeating Japan's Ryonosuke Tsukue 11-4, 11-3, 11-6.

Abhay will take on Pakistan's Irfan Muhammad in the last four. Muhammad advanced after defeating India's Veer Chotrani 11-6, 8-11, 3-11, 3-11.

India has now guaranteed itself at least three squash medals at the Asian Games, with Joshna-Velavan in mixed doubles and Anahat and Abhay in the singles events all reaching the semifinals.

The men's and women's singles gold medallists will directly qualify for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, where squash is set to make its debut.

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