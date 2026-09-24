Hong Kong vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch HK vs MAS Asian Games 2026 Match

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Latest: Toss Update And Playing XI

Hong Kong, China won the toss and elected to bat.

Hong Kong, China (HKG) Playing XI: Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza (C), Nasrulla Rana, Shiv Mathur, Anshuman Rath, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Nizakat Khan Mohammad, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Ehsan Khan, Anas Khan, and Shahid Wasif (WK0.

Malaysia (MAS) Playing XI: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Muhammad Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Ainool Hafizs Md Yatim (WK), Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Pavandeep Singh Jagjit Singh, Muhammad Haziq Aiman Mohd Hafiz, Virandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat Ramli, Sharvin Muniyandy, Muhammad Akram Abd Malek, and Vijay Unni Suresh.

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Hong Kong, China will face Malaysia in the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday, Sept. 24. Check the match date, time, venue, live telecast, streaming details, squads and preview for the Group B clash.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia: Match Details

Match: Hong Kong, China vs Malaysia

Competition: Asian Games 2026 men's cricket

Date: September 24, 2026

Time: 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin

Group: Group B

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Hong Kong vs Malaysia match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

The live streaming of the Hong Kong vs Malaysia match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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Hong Kong vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Preview

With Oman also in Group B, every result could prove important in determining the two teams that advance to the quarter-finals.

Hong Kong head into the contest with confidence after a productive tour of Japan, where Ehsan Khan played a starring role in their four-wicket victory in Sano last week. Their bowling unit is likely to be central to their plans, with experienced spinner Ehsan Khan and Yasim Murtaza expected to apply pressure on Malaysia's middle order through the crucial middle overs.

Malaysia arrive at the fixture needing an immediate response after a difficult run of results. Their home series against the United Arab Emirates earlier this month ended in disappointment, leaving them with three defeats in their last four outings. Much could depend on Virandeep Singh providing runs at the top of the order. A solid start against the new ball would give Malaysia the platform to attack later, with their pace-heavy bowling attack capable of testing Hong Kong's batting line-up.

Hong Kong vs Malaysia Asian Games 2026: Squads

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anas Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hafeez Khan, Hussain Rajab, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Nizakat Khan, Rana Nasrulla, Shahid Wasif, Shiv Mathur

Malaysia: Syed Aziz Mubarak, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Vijay Unni, Azri Azhar, Pavandeep Singh, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Akram, Aslam Khan Malik, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Rahim Khan, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Aarif Sheikh

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