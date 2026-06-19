Health Concerns For Lionel Messi's Father, Family Confirms And Requests For Privacy

The family of Argentina captain Lionel Messi has confirmed that his father, Jorge Messi, is currently dealing with a health issue and is under medical supervision.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Messi family said that the 68-year-old is recovering well and showing positive signs of progress. However, they did not disclose the nature of his illness.

"He is currently under medical supervision, recovering, and progressing favorably within his current condition," the family said.

The statement also criticised the spread of unverified reports regarding Jorge Messi's health, urging the public and media to respect the family's privacy during this difficult period.

"Given the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep displeasure at the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some people have treated a strictly private and family matter," the statement read.

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The family stressed that only immediate relatives have accurate information about Jorge Messi's condition and urged people not to trust reports that do not originate from official family channels.

"A person's health and the peace of mind of those around them should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest," the statement added, while thanking fans for their messages of support and concern.

The update comes just days after Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against Algeria in which Lionel scored a hat-trick. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was seen in tears after scoring his first goal in Argentina's 3-0 victory.

Speaking after the match, Messi revealed that his emotions were linked to personal matters rather than football.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said. "I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."

Messi's performance against Algeria was historic. The Argentine icon equalled Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals at the men's FIFA World Cup and surpassed Pelé's mark for the most goal contributions in tournament history, taking his tally to 24 (16 goals and eight assists).

Argentina are bound to play Austria next on Monday in Texas.

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