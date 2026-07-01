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Did Harry Kane Dive? England Captain's Penalty Appeal Divides Fans In FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Clash Vs DR Congo

Harry Kane's penalty appeal was waved away after he went down inside the box during England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against DR Congo, with the Three Lions trailing 1-0.

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Did Harry Kane Dive? England Captain's Penalty Appeal Divides Fans In FIFA World Cup 2026 Knockout Clash Vs DR Congo
Harry Kane's penalty appeal against DR Congo was waved away after a VAR review during England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash.
Photo: X/@HKane

England headed into the halftime break in a difficult position during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash against DR Congo, trailing 1-0 at the Atlanta Stadium. Brian Cipenga's seventh-minute strike handed the African nation a surprise lead, leaving Thomas Tuchel's side with plenty of work to do after the break to keep their World Cup campaign alive.

The biggest flashpoint though arrived in the 43rd minute when Harry Kane drove into the DR Congo penalty area before going to ground while attempting to get past goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. The England captain immediately appealed for a penalty, but referee Adham Makhadmeh waved play on.

The incident was subsequently reviewed by the Video Assistant Referee, with officials checking for a possible foul inside the box. After a brief review, the decision stood, with England's penalty appeal rejected and play continuing.

Slow-motion replays quickly divided opinion among fans, with some believing Mpasi had made enough contact to bring Kane down, while others argued the striker went to ground too easily. The decision rapidly became one of the biggest talking points of the match, sparking debate across social media over whether England should have been awarded a penalty.

England now face a difficult second half as they attempt to overturn the deficit and keep their World Cup campaign alive. History offers little encouragement, with the Three Lions having not won a men's FIFA World Cup match after conceding first since the 1966 final against West Germany.

(This is a developing story) 

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