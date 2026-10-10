FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online?

The Indian Super League match is back for the 2026-27 season, and with its home-and-away format, FC Goa will host Chennaiyin FC in the second match of the opening day at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

Neither team has played an ISL match in the new season yet, making this an opportunity for both sides to start their campaign with three points. FC Goa ended the 2025-26 ISL season with a 1-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant, while Chennaiyin FC finished their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Bengaluru FC.

The two sides did, however, meet in the previous ISL campaign. Their last encounter, played in Chennai on March 22, 2026, ended in a 1-1 draw. Irfan Yadwad put Chennaiyin ahead early in the second half before FC Goa captain Sandesh Jhingan equalised in the 87th minute.

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Chennaiyin will begin the new campaign with three consecutive away matches, starting with their trip to two-time ISL champions FC Goa.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Kick- Off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday, October 10.

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Head-to-Head

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

FC Goa: L-L-D-L-W

Chennaiyin FC: L-L-L-L-D

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Venue

The match between Bengaluru FC and Sporting Club Delhi will be played at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming India Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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