Portugal vs Congo DR Live Streaming: Team News, Likely Lineups; Where To Watch FIFA World Cup Match?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal begin their World Cup campaign on Wednesday when they face DR Congo in Houston. Group K also features Colombia and Uzbekistan, making a strong start crucial for Portugal as they target top spot and a smooth route into the knockout stages.

For all of Portugal's ambitions under Roberto Martinez, much of the attention will inevitably focus on Ronaldo and his quest for World Cup success. The 41-year-old has enjoyed remarkable international achievements, including victory at Euro 2016 and Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025. Yet, the World Cup remains the missing piece in an otherwise extraordinary career.

The Congolese enter the tournament having secured their first World Cup berth since 1974, when the nation competed under the name Zaire. Qualifying after a wait of 52 years has already written a memorable chapter in the country's football history, yet Sebastien Desabre's side possesses enough quality to believe they can spring a few surprises along the way.

Portugal arrives at the tournament with a reputation for goals, having torn through opponents during qualification, including a nine-goal rout of Armenia. Should DR Congo adopt a cautious approach, Martinez can call upon a midfield packed with technical quality and vision to break them down. Combined with Ronaldo's enduring threat in front of goal, the Portuguese look well-equipped to punish any defensive lapses.

A compact defensive setup and rapid counter-attacks are expected to form the backbone of DR Congo's game plan against Portugal. The African side knows a thing or two about handling pressure after seeing off Cameroon, Nigeria and Jamaica to secure their World Cup berth.

Match Start Time, Venue

The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Wednesday. The match will be played at the Houston Stadium, Houston.

Match Referee

Abdulrahman Al-Jassim is the referee for the match.

Head-To-Head

It is the first time the two sides will face each other.

Form Guide (Latest match first)

Portugal: W-W-W-D-W

DR Congo: L-D-W-L-W

Likely Lineups

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa, Nuno Mendes, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Diogo Dalot, João Neves, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Roberto Martinez.

Congo (4-5-1): Lionel Mpasi, Arthur Masuaku, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Yoane Wissa, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki, Ngal'ayel Mukau, Théo Bongonda, Cédric Bakambu. Coach: Sébastien Desabre.

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Players to Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to mark his sixth World Cup appearance with a goal, and Portugal can count themselves fortunate to have their captain available for the opening fixture. The 41-year-old is eligible to feature in Portugal's opener despite being sent off during the closing stages of qualifying, as FIFA postponed the disciplinary sanction until the tournament concludes.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be eager to mark his sixth World Cup appearance with a goal, and Portugal can count themselves fortunate to have their captain available for the opening fixture. The 41-year-old is eligible to feature in Portugal's opener despite being sent off during the closing stages of qualifying, as FIFA postponed the disciplinary sanction until the tournament concludes. Chancel Mbemba (Congo): With extensive experience at the highest level in Europe (including Marseille and Porto), Chancel Mbemba's leadership and physical presence are vital for organising the backline against elite opposition like Portugal.

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How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The Portugal vs Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Portugal vs Congo FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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