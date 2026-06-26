Norway vs France Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Mbappe, Haaland In Action In World Cup Match?

Two of the biggest stars in world football, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, are set to go head to head at the 2026 FIFA World Cup when France take on Norway in a Group I clash on June 26. Both teams have already secured their places in the Round of 32 and will be eager to carry winning momentum into the knockout stages.

France, champions in 1998 and 2018, have enjoyed a commanding start to their campaign. Les Bleus opened with a convincing 3-1 victory over Senegal before following it up with a comfortable 3-0 win against Iraq.

Norway, meanwhile, are making the most of their return to the World Cup finals after a 28-year absence. The Scandinavian side kicked off their campaign with a dominant 4-1 win over Iraq before edging Senegal 3-2 in a thrilling contest to seal qualification for the knockout rounds.

With progression already assured, both sides can approach the match without pressure. However, with top spot in Group I potentially on the line and pride at stake, France and Norway will be determined to lay down a marker ahead of the knockout phase.

Match Time, Venue

The match will begin at 12.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday. The game will be played at the Boston Stadium.

Referee

England's Michael Oliver will be the referee for this match.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 15

France wins: 7

Norway wins: 4

Draws: 4

Form Guide

France: W-W-W-L-W

Norway: W-W-D-W-D

France Squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser

Defenders: Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté , Jules Koundé , Malo Gusto, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Adrien Rabiot, Manu Koné, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Possible Starting 11: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba; Lucas Digne; Aurélien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, Désiré Doue; Kylian Mbappe.

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Norway Squad

Goalkeepers: Ørjan Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Skiri Østigård, David Møller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Torbjørn Heggem, Fredrik Bjørkan, Henrik Falchener , Sondre Langås

Midfielders: Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Kristian Thorstvedt, Morten Thorsby, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup , Jens Petter Hauge, Fredrik Aursnes

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth, Jørgen Strand Larsen, Oscar Bobb, Antonio Nusa

Possible Starting 11: Ørjan Nyland; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Lysaker Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Martin Ødegaard; Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

Players to Watch

Kylian Mbappe (France): Kylian Mbappe has made an electrifying start to this World Cup having scored four goals in each of the first two matches.

Kylian Mbappe has made an electrifying start to this World Cup having scored four goals in each of the first two matches. Erling Haaland (Norway): Like Mbappe, Erling Haaland too has netted four goals in two matches. He too will be eyeing a hat-trick when Norway takes the field against France.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The France vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The France vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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