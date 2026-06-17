Argentina vs Algeria Live Streaming: How To Watch Messi vs Zidane FIFA World Cup 2026 Match On TV, Online?

Four years after lifting the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Argentina return to football's biggest stage with a golden badge on their jerseys and a target on their backs. Lionel Scaloni's side begin the defence of their crown against Algeria in Group J, with Lionel Messi leading the reigning champions into a record sixth World Cup appearance and what is widely expected to be his ‘Last Dance' on football's biggest stage.

The challenge facing Argentina is arguably greater than it was four years ago. The 2026 edition features an expanded 48-team field spread across three host nations, meaning more contenders, more matches and more obstacles standing between the reigning champions and a successful title defence.

For Messi, the tournament carries added significance. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to become the first player to appear at six FIFA World Cups when Argentina face Algeria, with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo the only other player set to match the feat when Portugal take on DR Congo. The 38-year-old remains central to Argentina's ambitions despite the emergence of a new generation of talent around him.

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Argentina head into the tournament in excellent form, currently on a seven-match winning streak. Their final warm-up matches produced victories over Iceland and Honduras, while Scaloni has successfully blended experienced leaders such as Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Emiliano Martínez with younger players including Valentín Barco and Thiago Almada.

Algeria, meanwhile, arrive as one of the tournament's potential dark horses. Under Vladimir Petković, Les Fennecs have developed into a disciplined and difficult team to break down, built around a compact defensive structure and quick transitions through wide areas. Their preparations included an impressive 1-0 victory over the Netherlands and a comprehensive 4-0 win over Bolivia, highlighting their ability to go toe-to-toe with higher-ranked opponents.

One of the more intriguing subplots surrounds goalkeeper Luca Zidane. The son of former France captain and World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane produced a string of impressive saves in Algeria's warm-up win over the Netherlands and now faces the challenge of trying to keep Messi and Argentina at bay.

With Argentina expected to dominate possession and Algeria likely to defend in numbers before launching quick counters, the Group J opener promises an intriguing tactical battle.

Match Start Time, Venue

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match is scheduled to be played at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), Missouri, from 6:30 AM IST on June 17.

Match Referee

The match will be officiated by Szymon Marciniak of Poland, the referee who oversaw Argentina's victory over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. He will be assisted by fellow Poles Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik.

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Argentina vs Algeria Head-to-Head:

Matches Played: 1

Argentina Wins: 1

Algeria Wins: 0

Draws: 0

The two nations have met only once before, with Argentina claiming a 4-3 victory in an international friendly in June 2007. Messi scored twice in that encounter which was played in familiar surroundings at Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Argentina vs Algeria Form Guide:

Argentina: W-W-W-W-W

Argentina 3-0 Iceland

Argentina 2-0 Honduras

Argentina 5-0 Zambia

Argentina 2-1 Mauritania

Angola 0-2 Argentina

Algeria: W-W-D-W-L

Bolivia 0-4 Algeria

Netherlands 0-1 Algeria

Algeria 0-0 Uruguay

Algeria 7-0 Guatemala

Algeria 0-2 Nigeria

Argentina vs Algeria Squad: Probable Lineups, Substitutes, Coach

Argentina

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Probable XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernández; Thiago Almada, Lionel Messi, Julián Álvarez.

Substitutes: Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Leonardo Balerdi, Facundo Medina, Lisandro Martínez, Leandro Paredes, Valentín Barco, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Nico González, Lautaro Martínez, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz and José Manuel López.

Algeria

Coach: Vladimir Petković

Probable XI (4-3-3): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aïssa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Aït-Nouri; Nabil Bentaleb, Houssem Aouar, Ibrahim Maza; Riyad Mahrez, Amine Gouiri, Mohamed Amoura.

Substitutes: Melvin Mastil, Oussama Benbot, Achref Abada, Mohamed Amine Tougai, Zineddine Belaïd, Jaouen Hadjam, Samir Chergui, Hicham Boudaoui, Ramiz Zerrouki, Farès Chaïbi, Yacine Titraoui, Anis Hadj Moussa, Nadhir Benbouali, Adil Boulbina and Farès Ghedjemis.

Players To Watch

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Messi returns for a record sixth FIFA World Cup appearance after helping Argentina lift the trophy in Qatar four years ago. The veteran forward showed he remains in excellent condition by scoring in the warm-up victory over Iceland and will once again be the focal point of Argentina's attack.

Anis Hadj Moussa (Algeria)

The Feyenoord winger arrives at the tournament in impressive form after scoring the winner against the Netherlands in Algeria's penultimate preparation match. His pace and direct running could prove vital if Algeria are to trouble Argentina on the counter-attack.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Argentina vs Algeria FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website. Fans in India can follow the action in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bangla and Malayalam.

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