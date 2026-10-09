Al-Nassr vs Diriyah Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch Saudi Pro League Match Online?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will return to Saudi Pro League action when they host newly promoted Diriyah in a Matchweek 8 clash on Friday. The match will be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Al-Nassr are currently third in the Saudi Pro League table with 16 points from seven matches, having won five, drawn one and lost one. They will be looking to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against Al-Khaleej in their last league outing.

Diriyah, meanwhile, sit eighth with 11 points from seven matches after three wins, two draws, and two losses in their debut top-flight campaign.

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The fixture also features an interesting individual battle, with Ronaldo set to face Darwin Núnez. The Uruguay forward joined Diriyah on loan from Al-Hilal in August and has scored three goals in five league appearances for the newly promoted side.

Núnez recently played in India when Uruguay faced the Indian team at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, where they secured a 6-1 victory. Núñez also scored from the penalty spot in the match.

Al-Nassr vs Diriyah: Venue

The Al-Nassr vs Diriyah league match in the Saudi Pro League is scheduled to be played at Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh.

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Al-Nassr vs Diriyah: Match Timing

The Al-Nassr vs Diriyah league match will be played from 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Predicted Lineups

Al-Ittihad (Probable XI): Predrag Rajković (GK); Danilo Pereira, Dion Lopy, Hasan Kadesh, Ahmed Al-Julaydan, Houssem Aouar, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Mukhtar Ali, Youssef En-Nesyri, Faris Abdi, Steven Bergwijn

Al-Nassr (Probable XI): Nawaf Al-Aqidi (GK); Ayman Yahya, Iñigo Martínez, Mohamed Simakan, Ângelo; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Kingsley Coman, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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