FIFA World Cup 2026 Matchday 5 Highlights: Stalemates Rule As Spain, Belgium, Uruguay Held In Openers

The opening round of fixtures in Groups G and H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 produced an unexpected pattern: all four matches ended in draws, leaving both groups balanced heading into the next set of games.

Pre-tournament favourites Spain and Belgium were among the sides frustrated on a day when underdogs demonstrated resilience to claim valuable points.

Spain vs Cabo Verde

Spain's World Cup campaign got off to an unexpected start as debutants Cabo Verde held them to a 0-0 draw in Atlanta. Widely expected to dominate the contest, the European champions found themselves thwarted time and again by Cabo Verde goalkeeper Vozinha. The 40-year-old's string of crucial saves ensured his side secured a memorable point and earned him widespread acclaim.

ALSO READ: Political Tensions, Visa Woes, Travel Chaos: Challenges Facing Iran At FIFA World Cup 2026

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

A late strike from Maxi Araujo rescued Uruguay from defeat as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Saudi Arabia side in their World Cup opener.

Saudi Arabia stunned their opponents by taking the lead when Abdulelah Al Amri reacted quickest after Fernando Muslera could only push Hassan Al Tambakti's header into a dangerous area.

Uruguay increased the tempo in the second half and created a series of chances before Maxi Araujo finally restored parity, reacting sharply to a loose ball inside the six-yard box.

With Cape Verde having already earned an unexpected point against Spain, the result means Group H remains completely open after the first set of fixtures.

Belgium vs Egypt

Belgium escaped with a point against Egypt after Romelu Lukaku's second-half introduction helped swing momentum in their favour.

Egypt had stunned the Red Devils when Emam Ashour opened the scoring with an eye-catching effort, putting the North Africans on course to end their long wait for a first World Cup triumph.

But Lukaku's arrival injected urgency into Belgium's attack, and his pressure eventually forced Mohamed Hany into a costly own goal that ensured the match finished level.

Iran vs New Zealand

Iran twice fought back from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in an entertaining Group G encounter at the 2026 World Cup.

New Zealand forward Elijah Just put his side ahead on two occasions, but Iran showed considerable resilience to respond each time. Ramin Rezaeian restored parity after the first breakthrough, before Mohammad Mohebi's superb headed finish ensured the points were shared.

The contest provided plenty of excitement, and a draw was a fair outcome for two sides that matched each other throughout.

This sequence of draws means all eight teams in Groups G and H remain firmly in contention after the first round of matches. With no side able to secure an early lead in the standings, the upcoming fixtures have taken on added significance.

Spain will next face Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay take on Cabo Verde in Group H. In Group G, Belgium meet Iran and New Zealand faces Egypt as the battle for the knockout stages intensifies.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.