F1 US GP Final Race Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Formula 1 returns to Austin, Texas, for the 2026 United States Grand Prix, with the championship battle reaching a potentially decisive stage. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli will start from pole position, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, as he looks to convert his strong qualifying performance into a race victory.

Antonelli heads into the weekend with a 102-point lead over teammate George Russell. The Italian could clinch his maiden world title in Austin if he wins the race and receives favourable results from his closest challengers.

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Verstappen, meanwhile, will be looking to continue his winning momentum after triumphing at the Singapore Grand Prix. Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar will start third, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The race at the Circuit of the Americas will cover 56 laps, with drivers facing a challenging combination of high-speed corners, elevation changes and long straights.

F1 US GP: Date

The 2026 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 25, in Austin, Texas. For viewers in India, the race will begin in the early hours of Monday, October 26.

F1 US GP: Time

The race is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, October 26.

F1 US GP: Venue

The United States Grand Prix will be held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, United States.

F1 US GP: Qualifying Results And Starting Grid

Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for the United States Grand Prix with a lap time of 1:34.035, beating Max Verstappen by 0.179 seconds. Isack Hadjar completed the top three, while George Russell qualified sixth.

Lando Norris initially appeared to have secured sixth place but dropped to eighth after his lap was deleted for exceeding track limits. The starting order also includes grid penalties for Arvid Lindblad, Franco Colapinto and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The official starting grid is as follows:

1. Kimi Antonelli — Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen — Red Bull

3. Isack Hadjar — Red Bull

4. Charles Leclerc — Ferrari

5. Lewis Hamilton — Ferrari

6. George Russell — Mercedes

7. Oscar Piastri — McLaren

8. Lando Norris — McLaren

9. Liam Lawson — Racing Bulls

10. Pierre Gasly — Alpine

11. Nico Hulkenberg — Audi

12. Fernando Alonso — Aston Martin

13. Oliver Bearman — Haas

14. Arvid Lindblad — Racing Bulls

15. Esteban Ocon — Haas

16. Lance Stroll — Aston Martin

17. Carlos Sainz — Williams

18. Alexander Albon — Williams

19. Sergio Perez — Cadillac

20. Valtteri Bottas — Cadillac

21. Franco Colapinto — Alpine

22. Gabriel Bortoleto — Audi

Can Kimi Antonelli Win The F1 World Title At The US GP?

Kimi Antonelli has a mathematical chance of becoming the 2026 Formula 1 world champion in Austin. However, the Mercedes driver needs to win the race and hope that the results of his closest rivals go his way.

Antonelli entered the weekend with a 102-point advantage over George Russell. For the title to be decided in Austin, Russell must finish ninth or lower and Lewis Hamilton fifth or lower, alongside an Antonelli victory. If those conditions are not met, the championship battle will continue into the remaining rounds.

Antonelli's pole position gives him a strong opportunity to take the first step towards the title, but he will still have to negotiate the race ahead of Verstappen and the rest of the field.

For a detailed breakdown of the possible title scenarios, read our explainer F1 2026: Can Kimi Antonelli Clinch World Title At US GP? All Permutations Explained.

ALSO READ: F1 2026: Can Kimi Antonelli Clinch World Title At US GP? All Permutations Explained

F1 US GP: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the live stream of the 2026 United States Grand Prix on FanCode.

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