Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Everton host Chelsea in a Premier League Matchweek 7 clash at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

It is a meeting of two sides who are level on 10 points. Everton are unbeaten after six games, while Chelsea, under new head coach Xabi Alonso, are looking for back-to-back league wins after a long wait for their first.

Where They Stand In The Premier League

Everton sit fifth in the table with 10 points from six games. They have won two, drawn four and lost none, with a goal difference of +3.

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Chelsea are one place below in sixth, also on 10 points, having won three, drawn one and lost two, with a goal difference of +2.

Manchester City lead the table with 18 points, followed by Arsenal, who have 15 points.

Everton vs Chelsea: Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

Everton vs Chelsea: Venue

The match will be played at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England.

Everton vs Chelsea: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 196

Everton won: 61

Chelsea won: 78

Draws: 57

Everton vs Chelsea: Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Everton: D-D-W-W-D

Chelsea: L-W-D-L-W

Everton vs Chelsea: Match Referee

Paul Tierney will be the match referee for the Everton-Chelsea contest.

Everton vs Chelsea: Predicted Lineups

Everton (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford (GK); Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Jarrad Branthwaite; James Garner, Harrison Armstrong; Brennan Johnson, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Thierno Barry

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Emiliano Martínez (GK); Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, Levi Colwill; Marco Palestra, Moisés Caicedo, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarría; Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer; João Pedro

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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