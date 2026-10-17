The New Hybrid Renault Duster Comes With A 30% Fuel Savings Pitch, Starting Price Of Rs 16.99 Lakh

Renault India has projected hybrid and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles to account for nearly half of its powertrain mix over the next two to three years, as the French automaker strengthens its focus on multiple fuel technologies in the Indian market.

Renault India CEO Stephane Deblaise has said that a 50% contribution from hybrid and CNG vehicles was possible, although the company had not set a formal target. The strategy gained momentum with the launch of the new Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, Renault's first strong-hybrid offering in India. The company also plans to introduce factory-fitted CNG models. The launch is at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Duster Strong Hybrid Claims 29 kmpl Mileage

The newly launched Duster Strong Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine, two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery to deliver a combined output of 160 PS. Renault claims an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 km per litre, with up to 80% of city driving possible in electric mode under suitable conditions.

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The company also claims fuel savings of up to 30% compared with diesel vehicles. The hybrid system operates without external charging and includes regenerative braking, an E-Save mode to preserve battery energy and a multi-mode automatic transmission with 15 drive combinations.

Renault has also highlighted battery thermal management, improved cabin cooling and specially tuned suspension. The battery comes with an eight-year or 1.6-lakh-kilometre warranty, according to the company.

Renault Bets on Hybrid as Diesel Alternative

Deblaise said hybrid vehicles could offer fuel economy and driving experience comparable to or better than diesel models at similar prices. He expects demand to improve as more hybrid options become available, noting that the current market has a limited selection of models.

The company sees stronger potential for hybrids in vehicles longer than four metres, while CNG could gain traction in smaller vehicles, including a potential CNG version of the Triber compact MPV.

Renault Targets Growth by 2030

Deblaise said Renault India aims to achieve a market share of 3-5% by 2030, emphasising customer satisfaction and product quality over pursuing sales volumes alone.

Under its futuREady strategy, Renault Group plans to introduce seven models by the end of the decade, spanning compact cars, SUVs, strong hybrids and electric vehicles. The group also aims to generate €2 billion in annual exports from India by 2030 through vehicles, components and related services.

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The strategy reflects Renault's broader ambition to expand its Indian operations while adapting to changing consumer preferences and the country's evolving automotive landscape.

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