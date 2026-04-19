WWE WrestleMania 42 Live Streaming: Night 2 Match Card; When, Where To Watch In India?

The spotlight turns to Las Vegas as the second night of WWE WrestleMania 42 prepares to roll out a wrestling spectacle filled with blockbuster clashes and long-running feuds. Taking place at Allegiant Stadium, the event promises an impressive line-up, with several of WWE's top global performers scheduled to compete.

This year's WrestleMania carries significant stakes, with several long-running storylines set to culminate on wrestling's biggest platform. CM Punk is slated to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Roman Reigns, widely known as the Original Tribal Chief, in the main event.

Night 2 Match Card

World Heavyweight Championship Match

WrestleMania is set to host a tantalising match as CM Punk faces Roman Reigns with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Reigns earned the opportunity by winning the 2026 Royal Rumble, outlasting the entire field to secure a main-event spot against a champion of his choosing.

The rivalry intensified on Raw when Punk confronted him, leading to a tense exchange of words. Both men questioned each other's title credentials, while Punk also referenced his part in bringing The Shield into prominence and accused Reigns of following his blueprint.

WWE Women's Championship Match

The WrestleMania stage is set for a high-stakes encounter as WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill defends against Rhea Ripley. Cargill has been in formidable form, winning the 2025 Queen of the Ring by defeating Asuka and later capturing the championship from Tiffany Stratton.

Her seven-month unbeaten run in singles competition highlights her dominance. Ripley earned her opportunity through a hard-fought Elimination Chamber victory over Alexa Bliss, Kiana James, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez and Tiffany Stratton.

'The Demon' Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Following his expulsion from The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor is set to face Dominik Mysterio in a heated showdown. Tensions between the two began to simmer after Bálor, known as "The Prince", stepped up to challenge World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, a move that created internal friction.

While Bálor has previously squared off against former allies, this marks his first encounter with the faction since his departure.

United States Championship Match

Sami Zayn is set to enter WrestleMania as a champion for the first time, where he will face Trick Williams. Initially overlooked for the event, Zayn capitalised on a late opportunity by accepting an open challenge issued by Carmelo Hayes. He stunned fans by defeating Hayes, capturing the championship and forcing his way onto the card.

Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar appears to have found a genuine test. The Beast's open challenge for WrestleMania 42 was answered by Oba Femi, who wasted no time in asserting himself. Femi stunned the crowd by taking Lesnar down with a crushing Fall from Grace, before standing over him in a moment that underscored a dramatic shift in power.

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match

An Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match is among the standout attractions at WrestleMania 42, featuring a strong line-up of Monday Night Raw competitors. JD McDonagh, Dragon Lee, Je'Von Evans, Rusev and the legendary Rey Mysterio have set up a thrilling contest, with Penta defending his championship on the grand stage.

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WrestleMania Sunday: India Date, Start Time

The second night of WWE WrestleMania 42 will start from 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

WrestleMania 42 will not be televised on any television channel in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the live stream of WrestleMania 42 on the Netflix app or website.

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