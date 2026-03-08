De Kock, Miller Slam ICC For Prioritising England's Travel Amid Conflict Disruptions

Quinton de Kock and David Miller have criticised the ICC for allegedly prioritising England's travel arrangements over South Africa and West Indies, with the two teams still waiting to return home amid disruptions caused by the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

England, who lost to India in the second semifinal on Thursday, departed from Mumbai on Saturday evening on a direct charter flight to London. South Africa and West Indies, however, are yet to leave the country.

West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a five-wicket defeat to India at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, while South Africa's campaign ended following their loss to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies are expected to travel together from Kolkata on another charter flight. The exact departure time is yet to be confirmed but the flight is likely to leave on Sunday.

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," De Kock wrote on his Instagram story.

His teammate Miller also expressed frustration.

"Funny that England gets eliminated after WI & SA and gets on a charter back home tonight. While WI & SA still wait for answers in Kolkata," he wrote in the comments section of one of ESPNcricinfo's posts.

Two-time World Cup winning former West Indies captain and current head coach Darren Sammy also weighed in on the matter.

"@davidmillersa12 a lil louder for those in the back to hear please sir."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan too questioned the ICC's decision to send England home earlier than West Indies and South Africa.

"So England got knocked out on Thurs, get a charter home today .. West Indies go out last Sunday and are still in Kolkata .. SA in the same position .. That's where the power is all wrong ..," Vaughan wrote on X.

"All teams in this situation should be treated the same .. just because you are more powerful at the ICC table shouldn't count .. #JustSaying."

West Indies and South Africa are likely to fly first to Johannesburg before the Caribbean side continues onward to Antigua.

A section of the South African contingent, including members of the team management along with players Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde, will travel to New Zealand on Sunday for a limited-overs tour beginning on March 15.

India will face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

