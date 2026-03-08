T20 World Cup Final Weather Update: What The Forecast Says For India Vs New Zealand In Ahmedabad

As India and New Zealand prepare for the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, all eyes ahead of the tournament decider are on the skies in Ahmedabad and the conditions that will greet the players inside the 132,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium.

India are coming into the game on the back of a 7-run victory over England at Wankhede, where Suryakumar Yadav's team saw off a late threat by 22-year-old centurion Jacob Bethell to seal their place in the final. The Men in Blue, appearing in back-to-back finals, are looking to become the first team to successfully defend the title and win the tournament at home.

New Zealand, meanwhile, mercilessly thumped South Africa at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, courtesy an unbeaten century (100* off 33 balls) by opener Finn Allen. The Kiwis chased down 169 with 9 wickets and 7 overs to spare, making a statement that they are ready to lift their maiden T20 World Title.

Will Rain Play Spoilsport At The T20 World Cup Final?

While the final does have a reserve day set aside, rain doesn't appear to be a factor, with scorching heat expected in the afternoon that should bake the pitch, followed by a humid, dew-heavy night.

For players arriving at the venue and fans filling the stands early, the conditions that are forecast will be punishing.

Temperatures are expected to climb from around 34°C at 11:00 AM to a peak of 41°C by late afternoon, turning Ahmedabad into a furnace hours before the first ball is bowled.

By the time the toss takes place at 6:30 PM, the sun will have begun to set, and temperatures will dip to a more manageable 37°C. Throughout the match, the temperature will continue to fall, settling around 30°C by the time the trophy is lifted late at night.

The Dew Factor At Ahmedabad

The most critical weather metric for tomorrow isn't the heat, but the humidity. As the temperatures drop and the humidity rises, the dew will start settling in. This is expected to happen around 8.30 pm, which is around the time the first innings nears its end.

Once the dew settles down, it could be difficult for spinners like Axar Patel or Mitchell Santner to grip the ball. The primary decision for the captain winning the toss will be to field first to negate this factor.

What Kind Of Pitch Will Be On Offer?

The centre pitch will be used at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which was used only once before in the tournament. South Africa posted 213 against Canada on this surface, which means a first-innings total of 200 should be the par score.

It is a mixed-soil surface which should offer consistent bounce and pace, favouring stroke play early, while gradually slowing down later in the contest as the match progresses.

