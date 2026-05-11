PBKS vs DC: Rain Threat Again; Check Dharamshala Weather Forecast Ahead Of Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL Match

Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in Match 55 of the 2026 Indian Premier League at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Monday.

Punjab currently occupy fourth place on the points table, while Delhi are languishing in eighth. Both teams have endured a difficult run of form recently, managing just one win in their last five matches. With the league stage entering its final stretch, the race for the playoffs has intensified, making every remaining fixture crucial.

Delhi's qualification hopes are hanging by a thread, whereas Punjab remain in a relatively stronger position due to their impressive start to the campaign. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is likely to seal a playoff berth if they can win two of their remaining four matches.

Both teams head into this contest after heavy defeats in their previous outings. Punjab suffered a 33-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Delhi were comprehensively beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets.

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The upcoming match between two northern rivals is the first game that the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala is hosting this season. As Dharamshala gears up for this crucial, here is a look at the city's weather forecast for the day:

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm and rain in the city for Monday. Unlike most parts of India, the weather here will be relatively cooler. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C and the minimum temperature is expected to be around 11°C.

With limited opportunities left to qualify for the playoffs, the teams would hope that the rain stays away during the match hours.

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