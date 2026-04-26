MS Dhoni Recovering; Ruturaj Gaikwad Has Support Of Team, Says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming has provided an update on veteran batter MS Dhoni. While addressing a press conference ahead of CSK's 2026 Indian Premier League clash against Gujarat Titans at Chepauk on Sunday, Flemming spoke on a range of issues including Dhoni's recovery.

“He's progressing well. He's on the road to recovery and doing everything that's being asked of him,” head coach Stephen Fleming informed the media on the eve of the match.

Dhoni is yet to play a match in the IPL this season as he is recovering from a calf strain.

Flemming also spoke on why CSK did not include Urvil Patel in the lineup against Mumbai Indians. Patel, a 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, was expected to feature in the match in place of Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season following a hamstring injury.

Also Read: SRH Captain Pat Cummins Heaps Praise On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

“Urvil Patel, who's still itching to get a game, is quality as well. I know there's been some commentary around him. But we're lucky to have some quality aggressive players at the top, so the urgency to get a replacement is not necessarily there. We are looking, but we just don't need to rush that at this point.” Fleming explained.

The 53-year-old also addressed growing concerns around lack of runs from the bat of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The skipper has only accumulated 104 runs in seven matches and is averaging 14.85.

" (For) Rutu, I have nothing but support. He's a quality player and a young captain who's working himself into the role and doing a good job. I know he's getting a lot of heat from outside, but within, he's got a lot of support, and he's very well respected within the side. That will continue,” he added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.