GT vs MI IPL 2026 Preview: Check Likely XI, Weather, Players To Watch, H2H, Live Streaming Details

Mumbai Indians will be looking to revive their season when they take on Gujarat Titans in match 30 of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

MI have just one win from their five matches so far this season, and even that came against a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders side. Apart from that solitary victory, they have endured a difficult run, slipping to four consecutive defeats against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The string of defeats has seen the five-time champions slip to the bottom of the IPL points table.

The bowling is the biggest concern among the plethora of problems that Hardik Pandya needs to address for the team to get back to winning ways. Team's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is yet to pick a wicket this season. New Zealand duo of fast bowler Trent Boult and all-rounder Mitchell Santner have collectively claimed three wickets thus far.

The decision to play Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thaur together horribly backfired against PBKS. Pandya too has struggled with the ball as he has picked only two wickets. The batting form of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma remains a major concern. While there have been flashes of brilliance, such as Quinton de Kock's century against PBKS and Sherfane Rutherford's blistering unbeaten 71 off just 31 balls, the batting unit as a whole is yet to deliver a truly convincing collective performance.

Further compounding Mumbai's problems is the fitness of Rohit Sharma. The veteran batter was retired hurt against RCB and subsequently did not play against PBKS. His involvement against GT remains unclear.

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GT's season began poorly as they tasted defeats against PBKS and RR. But Shubman Gill's side has bounced back and defeated DC, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders.

With Shubman Gill, B. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, the team boasts a highly dependable top order, with the trio already accounting for six half-centuries between them this season. Their consistency, however, has meant that the middle order remains largely untested, a problem for the team.

If Gill, Sudharsan and Buttler were to falter in the same match, Gujarat Titans' batting could find itself under serious pressure. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna is spearheading the bowling. With 11 wickets, he is the team's highest-wicket taker this season. He is being well supported by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Ashok Kumar and Mohammed Siraj.

The game against GT is probably the last chance for MI to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Weather, Pitch

The India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy sky in the city. The temperature could rise up to 40° C.

Expect a batting friendly pitch for this match.

Head to Head

Matches played: 8

8 Gujarat Titans wins: 5

5 Mumbai Indians wins:3

Players to Watch

Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans): Shubman Gill is in red-hot form. The GT captain has hit three successive half-centuries. The right-handed batter is ensuring that his side gets brisk starts. On a batting-friendly pitch, expect Gill to get another big score.

Shubman Gill is in red-hot form. The GT captain has hit three successive half-centuries. The right-handed batter is ensuring that his side gets brisk starts. On a batting-friendly pitch, expect Gill to get another big score. Jasprit Bumram (Mumbai Indians): Jasprit Bumrah is having a torrid time in this IPL. The pace ace is yet to claim a wicket. However Bumrah is a genuine match-winner. If Mumbai have to turn things around then Bumrah has to come up with an extraordinary spell.

Possible XI

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah.

Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah. Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Broadcast Details

All IPL matches are being broadcast on the Star Sports Channel.

LIVE stream

Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians match can be streamed LIVE on the JioHotstar app.

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