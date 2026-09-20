Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch Premier League Match?

Manchester United will return to Premier League action when they travel to face Fulham at Craven Cottage stadium on Sunday.

The match comes just days after United's disappointing 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup. Michael Carrick's side have managed only one win from their opening four Premier League matches this season. Fulham, meanwhile, are also searching for their first league win of the campaign.

Fulham's most recent Premier League outing ended in a goalless draw against Liverpool, while United lost 1-0 to Manchester City at home in their previous league fixture.

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Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League table with four points from four matches, having recorded one win, one draw and two defeats. Fulham, meanwhile, sit 18th with one point from four games, with three defeats and one draw so far this season.

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Kickoff Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match will be played at 9 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 64

Fulham: 8

Manchester United: 42

Draws: 14

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

Fulham: D-D-L-L-W

Manchester United: L-W-D-L-L

Match Referee

Peter Bankes will be the match referee for the Fulham-Manchester United contest.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham: Bernd Leno (GK); Antonee Robinson, Calvin Bassey, Denis Affengruber, Timothy Castagne; Shea Charles, Sander Berge; Alex Iwobi, Joshua King, Oscar Bobb; Gonzalo Garcia.

Manchester United (GK): Senne Lammens; Patrick Dorgu, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Youri Tielemans; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo; Matheus Cunha.

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How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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