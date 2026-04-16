East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch ISL Match?

East Bengal host Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday in a clash that carries significant weight in the Indian Super League title race. With both sides locked on 14 points and leaders Mumbai City FC on 18 points, the stakes are clear with a win for either side taking them to 17 points, just one short of the top.

With Mumbai City still set to face both these sides in the final stretch of the season, the outcome here could play a huge role in shaping the title trajectory.

East Bengal hold a crucial advantage over Bengaluru, coming into this tie with a game in hand and a goal difference of +14, the best in the league. Victory would not only keep them firmly in contention but also take them ahead of arch-rivals Mohun Bagan on goal difference, adding another incentive for Oscar Bruzon's side.

The Red and Gold Brigade come into the contest in strong form, currently on a four-game unbeaten run. Their most recent outing saw them register a commanding 3-1 away win over Chennaiyin FC, underlining their attacking prowess and defensive stability.

On the other hand, Pep Muñoz's side have hit a slight bump after an otherwise solid run. They come into this game on the back of a narrow 1-2 defeat to Kerala Blasters at home on April 11, a game in which they were reduced to 10-men after a Brian Sanchez red card in the first half.

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Sanchez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the 34th minute, but BFC's successful appeal has resulted in that being rescinded and changed to a yellow card, making him available for this game. Sanchez has been a key player in the middle of the park for Bengaluru, with three goals and an assist in 11 appearances.

Players To Watch

East Bengal

Edmund Lalrindika has emerged as one of the standout performers this season, with his pace and creativity on the flanks consistently troubling defences. The forward has three goals from his seven appearances this season.

Spanish forward Youssef Ezzejjari remains the focal point in attack and has found form at a crucial stage of the campaign. He's currently second on the leading scorers list with seven goals from as many games.

Anwar Ali, meanwhile, has anchored the defence effectively, forming a reliable partnership with Kevin Sibille to make East Bengal one of the more organised backlines in the league.

Bengaluru FC

Braian Sánchez is available after his red card was overturned on appeal, providing a timely boost to Bengaluru's midfield options. The Argentine is the leading scorer for BFC this season with three goals. Ryan Williams, despite scoring just once this season, remains Bengaluru FC's primary attacking outlet, leading the squad with 13 chances created.

Predicted Lineups

East Bengal FC (4-2-3-1): Prabhsukhan Gill (GK); Mohammad Rakip, Anwar Ali, Kevin Sibille, Vishnu P. V.; Mohammed Rashid, Saul Crespo; Bipin Singh, Miguel Figueira, Edmund Lalrindika; Youssef Ezzejjari.

Bengaluru FC (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Roshan Singh; Sirojiddin Kuziev, Brian Sánchez, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Ryan Williams, Sunil Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan.

Venue, Match Timing

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match is scheduled to be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan), Kolkata, from 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Where To Watch?

The East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC match will be broadcasted live on Sony TEN 2 (SD & HD). Live streaming will be available on FanCode app and website.

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