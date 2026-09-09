Al-Nassr vs Abha Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Saudi Pro League Match On TV, Online?

Al Nassr will face Abha in Matchweek 6 of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League on Wednesday. The fixture is particularly important for Al Nassr, who will be looking to return to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat against Al Ittihad in their previous league outing.

Al Nassr had made an impressive start to the season before the setback against Al Ittihad, winning their previous three league games against Al Riyadh, Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun.

They have also scored heavily during their early-season run. Abha, meanwhile, are still searching for their first victory of the campaign. They have suffered defeats against Al Ahli, Al-Fayha and Al Ettifaq, while drawing against Al Khaleej.

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Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the key players to watch for Al Nassr, while Abha will hope to produce a stronger defensive display against an Al Nassr side that has scored 13 goals in its last four matches in the league.

Venue, Match Timing

The Abha vs Al-Nassr league match in the Saudi Pro League is scheduled to be played at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh from 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Predicted Lineups

Al-Nassr (Probable XI): Benoît Costil, Mohammed Al-Johani, Merih Demiral, Saad Al-Gaari, Mohammed Al-Zaid, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Saad Al-Ghamdi, Fahad Al-Fahad, Nabil Fekir, Youssef Gory and Michy Batshuayi.

Benoît Costil, Mohammed Al-Johani, Merih Demiral, Saad Al-Gaari, Mohammed Al-Zaid, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Saad Al-Ghamdi, Fahad Al-Fahad, Nabil Fekir, Youssef Gory and Michy Batshuayi. Abha (Probable XI): Sámi Al-Najei, Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Ali Al-Amri, Mohammed Al-Najdi, Ayman Yahya, Ângelo Gabriel, Otávio, Sadio Mané, Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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