Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online?

Churchill Brothers will take on East Bengal FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Sunday, October 18.

The fixture will see Churchill Brothers look to continue their impressive start to life in the ISL, while defending champions East Bengal will aim to begin their league campaign with a win.

The match also marks the first time the two clubs will face each other in ISL history.

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Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC: Preview

Churchill Brothers head into the match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC in their ISL debut.

Gaurav Bora opened the scoring before Colombian forward Sebastián Gutiérrez scored a late winner to secure all three points for the Goan side. Head coach Dimitris Dimitriou will hope his team can carry that momentum into their second consecutive home fixture.

East Bengal, meanwhile, started their league campaign after a busy run of domestic and continental commitments.

The defending champions, who are led by head coach Antonio López Habas, who will be keen to start the ISL season on a positive note.

The Kolkata-based club most recently suffered a 3-2 defeat against Iraq's Al-Shorta in the AFC Champions League Two, with their star striker David Lalhlansanga scoring both goals for the Bengal-based team.

With Churchill Brothers aiming to build on their opening victory and East Bengal looking to make a strong start to their title defence, Sunday's encounter promises to be an important early test for both sides.

Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC: Kick-off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 5 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 18.

Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC: Head-to-Head Record

Total Matches – 47

Churchill Brothers wins – 17

East Bengal FC wins – 17

Draws – 13

Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC: Venue

The match between Churchill Brothers and East Bengal FC will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Predicted Lineups

Churchill Brothers (4-2-3-1) : Vikram Singh (GK); Lalbiakhlua, Gaurav Bora, Jose Luis Moreno, Lalremruata; Dramane Salou, Kingslee Fernandes; Vincy Barretto, Sebastián Gutiérrez, Trijoy Dias; Wayde Lekay.

East Bengal FC (4-2-3-1): Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK); Anwar Ali, Diego Zivulic, Sandip Mandi, Jay Gupta; Jeakson Singh, Mohammed Rashid, Dani Ramirez; Chris Ikonomidis, PV Vishnu, Edmund Lalrindika; David Lalhansanga.

Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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