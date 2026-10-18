Ferrari Luce Makes India Debut With 1,000 PS Power, 530 Km Range: Key Details

Ferrari has brought its first all electric car, the Luce, to India, marking a new chapter for the Italian luxury carmaker. The electric grand tourer was showcased at the Universo Ferrari exhibition in New Delhi, giving Indian audiences their first look at a model that takes a different approach to the brand's traditional sports cars.



The Luce combines a four-door design with performance figures usually associated with high performance supercars. However, its India debut is a showcase and not a commercial launch. Ferrari has not announced an official India price or sales timeline.



Ferrari Luce Design And Interior



The Luce has a four door, five seat layout, making it more practical than Ferrari's traditional two seat sports cars. Its smooth bodywork and coupe like roofline give it a distinctive appearance. The design was developed with LoveFrom, the creative firm co founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive and designer Marc Newson. The cabin combines digital displays with physical buttons, switches and rotary controls, rather than relying entirely on a touchscreen.



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Ferrari Luce Battery, Power And Range



The electric car uses four motors, with one powering each wheel. The system produces more than 1,000 PS, while Ferrari's published performance figures include a 0 to 100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 310 kmph. Power comes from a 122 kWh battery pack. Ferrari claims a driving range of more than 530 km on a full charge. The car also supports DC fast charging at up to 350 kW. These are manufacturer claimed figures, and actual range can vary with driving conditions, speed and weather.



Ferrari Luce India Price And Launch



Ferrari has not confirmed the Luce's India price or the date on which sales will begin in the country. Its appearance at the Universo Ferrari exhibition should not be confused with a market launch. The exhibition is currently underway at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi and will run until November 1, 2026. It features several Ferrari models and showcases the brand's road car and motorsport history.



Ferrari has not announced the Luce's India price yet. CarDekho estimates that the electric car could cost around Rs 8.5 crore, while CarWale puts its expected price in the Rs 10 crore to Rs 11 crore range. These are industry estimates, and the final India price remains unconfirmed.



The Luce represents a major shift for Ferrari as the luxury carmaker enters the all electric segment. Its four door layout and focus on cabin usability set it apart from the brand's familiar sports cars. The bigger question is whether Ferrari can translate its performance focused identity into an electric car while retaining the driving experience expected by its customers.



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