Flipkart Sale Ends October 19: MacBook Air M5, HP OmniBook 3 And More Laptop Deals

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is set to end on October 19, giving shoppers limited time to look for deals on laptops for work, study and entertainment. The current offers cover everything from entry level Windows laptops to premium models, including Apple's MacBook Air M5. Some of the listed prices can drop further with eligible bank card offers. However, the final amount depends on the laptop configuration, payment method and terms of the offer.



HP OmniBook 3



The HP OmniBook 3 with a Snapdragon X processor is listed at Rs 59,990 for the 8GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. Eligible ICICI Bank credit card offers can bring the effective price below Rs 43,500, according to the current sale listing. Buyers looking for an OLED screen can also consider the Intel Core 5 version of the HP OmniBook 3 OLED. The 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration is listed at Rs 79,990, with eligible card offers potentially bringing the price below Rs 63,000.



Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge



The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is listed at Rs 63,990. It comes with a Snapdragon X processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it an option for buyers who want a slim laptop for everyday work and travel. Eligible Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI Bank credit card offers can provide an additional discount of Rs 7,000, subject to the applicable terms.



Acer Swift Neo



The Acer Swift Neo with an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is listed at Rs 69,990. Eligible credit card discounts of up to Rs 9,675 could bring its effective price below Rs 61,000. Its configuration makes it worth considering for users who need a laptop for office tasks, multitasking and everyday productivity.



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HP 14



The HP 14 laptop powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor is listed at Rs 86,990. The configuration includes 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. With eligible ICICI Bank credit card offers, the effective price could fall below Rs 74,000. Buyers should check the exact configuration and offer terms before placing an order.



Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 OLED



The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 OLED with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD is listed at around Rs 1.2 lakh. An eligible ICICI Bank credit card offer of up to Rs 22,250 could bring the effective price below Rs 98,000. Its OLED screen may appeal to buyers who regularly watch videos or work with visual content and prefer a display with richer colours.



Apple MacBook Air M5



The Apple MacBook Air M5 is listed at Rs 1,35,990 during the sale, down from its regular listed price of Rs 1,49,900. Eligible Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI Bank credit card offers could reduce the effective price to below Rs 1.26 lakh. The MacBook Air is an option for buyers who prefer macOS for everyday work, content creation and study. The final deal depends on the payment method and available offers.



What Buyers Should Check Before The Sale Ends



Before buying, shoppers should check the final checkout price rather than relying only on the advertised discount. Bank offers may apply only to specific cards, and some deals can change or run out before the sale ends. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is scheduled to close on October 19, 2026, so buyers should verify the latest price and delivery details on the product page before placing an order.



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