Belgium Vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Match: Possible Starting XI And Players To Watch

World no.10 side Belgium will kick-off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign when they play Egypt in a Group G clash at the Seattle Stadium on Tuesday, June 15.

Belgium had a brilliant qualifying campaign where they topped their group and scored 29 goals. It was the second most number goals scored by a European nation during the World Cup qualifiers after Norway's staggering 37 goals.

The Red Devils had a dream run at the 2018 World Cup in Russia where they finished third, but they were knocked off in the group stages in 2022 in Qatar. The Rudi Garcia-coached side will be aiming to have a better showing this time around. The team's build up to the tournament was impressive as they beat Croatia 2-0 and Tunisia 5-0 in the two international friendlies.

Egypt's run in the World Cup qualifiers was equally impressive. They topped Group A of the African qualifiers reaming unbeaten across 10 matches, winning eight and drawing two. This saw them return to the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition. This is Egypt's fourth World Cup appearance after playing the tournament in 1934, 1990 and 2018.

The Pharaohs beat Russia but lost to Brazil in the two warm-up games they played leading into the tournament. As the two teams square-off for this clash we look at the possible starting 11 and the players to watch in this game.

Belgium possible starting XI

Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Arthur Theater, Maxim De Cuyper; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Romelu Lukaku.

Egypt possible starting XI

Mohamed ElEl Shenawy; Mohamed Hani, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohanad Lasheen, Hamdy Fathy; Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Ahmed Zizo; Omar Marmoush.

Players to watch

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois: Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world currently. Before the World Cup the 34-year-old did not have the best of the seasons with Real Madrid but the 2018 Golden Glove winner will be ready to steer Belgium's campaign at this World Cup. The shot stopper has already hinted that he is contemplating retirement after the World Cup. So he will be looking to sign-off from the tournament with the World Cup trophy by his side.

Jérémy Doku: Jérémy Doku was one of the key players in Belgium's qualifying campaign where he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists. The 24-year-old also had a brilliant campaign with Manchester City where he scored 5 goals and assisted 5 times in 30 matches and helped his club to two domestic titles.

Kevin De Bruyne: When he was in his prime, Kevin De Bruyne was widely regarded as the best mid-fielder in the world. De Bruyne, like Courtois, is also nearing the end of his career but that doesn't mean he will be any less of a threat for Belgium's opponents at this World Cup. The 34-year-old Napoli player is a sort of a footballer who can flip the script of a match with one decisive pass!

Charles De Ketelaere: In a team of established stars, Charles De Ketelaere is a relatively unknown player. But the 25-year-old will have a key role to play at the World Cup. With Romelu Lukaku having been absent from the Belgium squad for a year, the responsibility of being the team's lead strike can go to De Ketelaere. In the initial years De Ketelaere played as a midfielder and often drew comparisons with De Bruyne. However he seems to be settling in the role of No.9 from where he has scored three times and provided three assists.

Egypt

Mohamed Salah: Mohamed Salah is Egypt's greatest-ever player. Salah had a disappointing final campaign with Liverpool but he will like to put that disappointment behind him by scoring goals for Egypt. Salah posses devastating pace, can dribble past multiple players and at times create wonder goals out of no where. The 33-year-old has scored 67 goals for Egypt and is just three goals away from becoming his nation's greatest ever goal scorer.

Omar Marmoush: Omar Marmoush plays for Manchester City. If Salah has earned the moniker "The King" then Marmoush is referred by many as The Prince. His debut season with German club Eintracht Frankfurt saw him score 16 goals in 37 games. His performance got the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, Newcastle United interested. In his second season with the club he had scored 15 goals in 17 matches before a lucrative offer made him a Manchester City player.

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