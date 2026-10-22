Australia Women Vs New Zealand Women 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AUS vs NZ Match Live On TV And Online

Australia Women will look to complete a clean sweep when they take on New Zealand Women in the third and final T20I of the series on Thursday, October 22.

The hosts have already secured the series with victories in the opening two matches and will aim to finish on a winning note at North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Australia won the opening T20I by two wickets after a closely fought contest. New Zealand posted 162/2 in their 20 overs, but Australia held their nerve to chase down the target, reaching 165/8 with seven balls to spare.

ALSO READ: India Cricket Tour Of New Zealand 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings And Venues

The hosts delivered a more convincing performance in the second match on Tuesday, winning by 40 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was the standout performer in the second T20I, smashing 84 off 45 deliveries to help Australia post 167/7.

She followed up her batting performance with two wickets, while Georgia Wareham claimed three wickets as New Zealand were restricted to 127/8 in their 20 overs.

With the series already decided, Australia will be keen to maintain their momentum and complete a 3-0 sweep. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back in the final match and avoid a series whitewash.

The visitors showed their batting potential in the opening game but struggled to build on that performance in the second T20I. Captain Amelia Kerr and the rest of the New Zealand side will need a stronger all-round effort to challenge the hosts.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I: Date And Time

The 3rd T20I between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be played on Thursday, October 22, from 1:45 p.m. IST.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I: Venue

The 3rd T20I between Australia Women and New Zealand Women will be played at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I: Live Telecast

No broadcaster has been confirmed as of now.

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

The live stream of the New Zealand Women tour of Australia will be available on the Fancode App and Website with an active subscription.

Form (Most Recent First)

Australia Women: W-W-W-W-W

New Zealand Women: L-L-L-W-W

ALSO READ: India Tour Of New Zealand: Shastri's Warning, Rahane's WTC Final Reminder

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women T20I: Squads

Australia Women: Sophie Molineux (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Nicola Carey, Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll and Georgia Wareham.

New Zealand Women: Melie Kerr (captain), Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe and Izzy Sharp.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.