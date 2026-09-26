Asian Games 2026: India Women's Kabaddi Team Wins Gold With Victory Over Iran

India's women's kabaddi team won Asian Games gold after holding off Iran 37-34 in Saturday's final. India led 22-16 at half-time. Iran outscored them 18-15 in the second half, but could not close the gap. India held a 22-16 lead at half-time, but Iran produced a better show in the second half, winning it 18-15.

However, the deficit proved too much to overcome as India clinched the gold. After the triumph, the Indian team took a victory lap of the arena and chanted the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

India's women's kabaddi team has now won the Asian Games gold in every edition except the 2018 Jakarta Games, when they had to settle for silver after a defeat against Iran.

India have won the women's kabaddi gold at every Asian Games where the event has been held except Jakarta 2018, when Iran beat them in the final.

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India's women reached the final with a 48-24 win over Nepal, before the men followed with a 66-28 victory over Thailand in their semifinal. The women led Nepal 31-17 at halftime, having earned four all-out points and four bonus points. Nepal added only seven points in the second half.

Women's kabaddi made its Asian Games debut in 2010, and India have dominated the competition since

India's men are due to face Iran later on Saturday with a chance to complete a gold double. They had won seven consecutive titles before finishing fourth at Jakarta 2018, where Iran took gold. India reclaimed the men's title at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.

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