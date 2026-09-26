Malaysia vs Oman Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MAS vs OMA Asian Games 2026 Match

Malaysia will face Oman on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in a crucial Group B fixture of the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition. The match, scheduled at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, comes with both teams chasing a quarter-final berth as the group stage moves towards its decisive phase.

Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Date And Time

The Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026 match will be played on Saturday, September 26 at 10:30 a.m. IST. Toss will be held at 10:00 a.m.

Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Venue

Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026 match will be played at Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

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Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Malaysia vs Oman match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Live Streaming In India

The live streaming of the Malaysia vs Oman match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket Group B Points Table

Group B Played Won Lost Points NRR Malaysia 1 1 0 2 2.950 Hong Kong, China 2 1 1 2 -0.075 Oman 1 0 1 0 -2.050

Group B Qualification Scenario: Who Can Face Pakistan?

The second-placed team from Group B will face Pakistan in the quarter-final on Monday, September 28. Ahead of the Malaysia vs Oman match, all three teams—Malaysia, Hong Kong and Oman—can still finish second in Group B.

If Malaysia win, they will top the group, with Hong Kong finishing second. If Oman win, they will move to two points alongside Hong Kong, making NRR the deciding factor for second place. Oman must overturn Hong Kong's current NRR advantage to qualify.

Malaysia vs Oman T20I Head-To-Head Record

Matches Played: 2

Oman Won: 1

Malaysia Won: 1

The last meeting between the two sides came in the third-place playoff of the Asian Games Men's Qualifier 2026, when Malaysia won by eight wickets.

Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Preview

Confidence will be high in the Malaysian camp after their emphatic opening-game win against Hong Kong. Malaysia reduced their opponents to 81 for 9, with Pavandeep Singh producing a fine spell of 3 for 11 and Muhammad Amir adding three wickets of his own.

The bowling effort left Hong Kong with little room to recover. Malaysia then completed the chase with ease, getting over the line inside 12 overs and finishing the match with 48 balls to spare.

Oman face a demanding task after their campaign began with a 41-run defeat against Hong Kong. Their chase of 122 never gained momentum as the top order failed to make an impact. Sufyan Mehmood offered some resistance with an unbeaten 26, while Abdul Jalil contributed 15, but Oman could manage only 80 for 6 from their 20 overs. The result has also left their Net Run Rate in a difficult position, increasing the importance of their meeting with Malaysia.

Malaysia vs Oman Asian Games 2026: Squads

Malaysia: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (c), Virandeep Singh, Muhammad Haziq Aiman Mohd Hafiz, Pavandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Sharvin Muniyandy, Muhamad Syahadat Ramli, Muhammad Akram Adb Malek, Muhammad Amir Azim Abd Shukor, Aslam Khan Malik, Muhammad Azri Azha Amaluz Zaman, Amirkhan Malik, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ainool Hafizs Md Yatim, Rahim Khan Malik

Oman: Sufyan Mehmood (c), Muzaffar Shiralkar, Mohammed Ali Al Balushi, Zubair Al Balushi, Shuaib Al Balushi, Nawed Al Balushi, Wasim Al Balushi, Ahmed Al Zadjali, Sameer Othman, Waheed Al Balushi, Faris Al Balushi, Mohammed Osman, Issa Rahim Al Balushi, Abdul Jalil, Qais Al Balushi

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